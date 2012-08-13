* Australia's Newcrest eyes 1 million ounce rise in output
* Says production increase to come over five years
* Reports 2 percent rise in fiscal 2012 profit
(Adds managing director quotes, details)
By James Regan and Jane Wardell
SYDNEY, Aug 13 Australia's Newcrest Mining Ltd
, the world's No.3 gold miner, said on Monday that it
expects to spend about A$5 billion ($5.28 billion) over the next
five years to lift output by 1 million ounces.
By 2017, Newcrest could see output of as much as 3.5 million
ounces annually versus a target of 2.3 million to 2.5 million
ounces for fiscal 2013, according to Managing Director Greg
Robinson.
The push comes as gold continues to draw investors seeking
more tangible assets amid persistent economic uncertainty in
most world markets.
Other big mining companies, including Newmont Mining Corp
, Barrick Gold Corp and AngloGold Ashanti Ltd
are also targeting million-plus ounce production
increases over the next several years.
"All up we are forecasting less than $5.5 billion over the
five-years to fund our growth and our existing operations,"
Robinson told an analysts' briefing.
Newcrest, which earlier on Monday reported a 2 percent rise
in full-year underlying profit, sold its gold for an average
price of A$1,609 an ounce, which was 17 percent higher than the
previous year.
Newcrest said underlying profit rose to A$1.08 billion,
compared to expectations for A$1.1 billion.
Gold has been trading between $1,530 and $1,625 per ounce
since the start of June.
"In the current environment, we will certainly spend within
our means, we are looking to ensure a balance between growth and
capital return to shareholders," Robinson said.
The A$5 billion five-year spending programme to lift the
company's gold output is a roughly twice what the company
allocated in fiscal 2012 to beef up operations.
"2012 was our peak capital expenditure year, with capital
expenditure of A$2.5 billion," Robinson said, adding that much
of the total was spent on its Cadia East and Lihir gold mines.
Newcrest's shares, which have fallen 17.8 percent so far
this year, were up 4.69 percent to A$25.48 on Monday.
($1 = 0.9470 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Chris Lewis)