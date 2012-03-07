SYDNEY, March 7 Australia's Ravensthorpe nickel mine, shut down in 2009 because of low metals prices, will yield between 33,000 and 36,000 tonnes of nickel in 2012 after resuming commercial production, First Quantum Minerals Ltd said on Wednesday.

At that rate, Ravensthorpe would be on par with Glencore International Plc's Murrin Murrin nickel project, Australia's No.2 producer.

Ravensthorpe resumed commercial operations in late December last year following recommissioning work by Canada-based First Quantum Minerals Ltd, which bought the mine from BHP Billiton Ltd .

First Quantum paid $340 million for Ravensthorpe, a fraction of the $2.2 billion BHP Billiton spent on initial development.

BHP idled the project in 2009 after nickel prices dropped to less than half of the current price of about $18,800 per tonne ($8.52 per pound) as the global financial crisis crippled commodities demand.

Nickel -- priced universally in U.S. dollars -- peaked at just under $29,500 per tonne ($13.38 per pound) in 2011 and prices have largely been on a downslope since.

BHP Billiton continues to mine nickel from older operations in Australia at an annualised rate of about 100,000 tonnes, making it the country's No.1 supplier of the metal, chiefly used in stainless steel manufacturing.

Last month, BHP Billiton moved to reduce mine production by 30 percent at its large Mount Keith nickel mine in Western Australia state, and eliminate about 150 jobs in response to soft demand.

Ravensthorpe was designed by BHP Billiton to supply about 55,000 tonnes of nickel annually, or about 3 percent of global capacity, but never came near that rate before closing.

Ravensthorpe was expected to produce between 33,000 and 36,000 tonnes of nickel in 2012, and an average of 39,000 tonnes for the first five years, First Quantum said.

Global demand for nickel is about 1.5 million tonnes per year, according to industry data. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Chris Lewis)