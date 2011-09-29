PERTH, Sept 29 Western Areas ,
Australia's third-largest nickel miner, said on Thursday it
expects to conclude a new round of tenders to sell its nickel
concentrate by the end of November.
"We have received expressions of interest from major parties
and have set a deadline to convert those to commercial fruition
by the end of November," Western Areas operations director
Daniel Lougher said at an industry conference in Perth.
Lougher said with the company's current 25,000 tonne supply
contract to sell nickel concentrate to China's largest nickel
smelter, Jinchuan, due to expire in February next year, Western
Areas has significant uncommitted nickel supplies available to
smelters in 2012.
Western Areas first ore from its new underground mine
development at Spotted Quoll is expected in December with a
seven to eight year mine life based on current ore reserves.
Separately, emerging producer Poseidon Nickel said it
expects the first nickel concentrate from its Mount Windarra
mine in early 2013 at an estimated cash cost of around $3.20 per
pound.
Poseidon Nickel's chief executive, David Singleton, said on
Thursday that the refurbished mine would restart with a
production rate of at least 10,000 tonnes of nickel concentrate
per year.
"Offtake offers for maiden nickel concentrate are currently
being negotiated and we expect to inform the market when those
negotiations come to fruition," Singleton said.
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Ed Davies)