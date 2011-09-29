PERTH, Sept 29 Western Areas , Australia's third-largest nickel miner, said on Thursday it expects to conclude a new round of tenders to sell its nickel concentrate by the end of November.

"We have received expressions of interest from major parties and have set a deadline to convert those to commercial fruition by the end of November," Western Areas operations director Daniel Lougher said at an industry conference in Perth.

Lougher said with the company's current 25,000 tonne supply contract to sell nickel concentrate to China's largest nickel smelter, Jinchuan, due to expire in February next year, Western Areas has significant uncommitted nickel supplies available to smelters in 2012.

Western Areas first ore from its new underground mine development at Spotted Quoll is expected in December with a seven to eight year mine life based on current ore reserves.

Separately, emerging producer Poseidon Nickel said it expects the first nickel concentrate from its Mount Windarra mine in early 2013 at an estimated cash cost of around $3.20 per pound.

Poseidon Nickel's chief executive, David Singleton, said on Thursday that the refurbished mine would restart with a production rate of at least 10,000 tonnes of nickel concentrate per year.

"Offtake offers for maiden nickel concentrate are currently being negotiated and we expect to inform the market when those negotiations come to fruition," Singleton said. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Ed Davies)