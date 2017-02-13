SYDNEY Feb 13 Heavy rains have cut access in
and out of the Ravensthorpe nickel-producing operations in
Western Australia, owner First Quantum Minerals said on
Monday.
Processing of nickel ore into metal was continuing at the
site, located 250 kms (155 miles) from the Port of Esperance on
the Indian Ocean, the company said in a statement emailed to
Reuters.
"At this stage we will not declare Force Majeure but we
reserve the right to," it said.
Ravensthorpe is expected to produce 25,000 tonnes of nickel
in 2017, according to First Quantum's website.
