SYDNEY Feb 13 Heavy rains have cut access in and out of the Ravensthorpe nickel-producing operations in Western Australia, owner First Quantum Minerals said on Monday.

Processing of nickel ore into metal was continuing at the site, located 250 kms (155 miles) from the Port of Esperance on the Indian Ocean, the company said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

"At this stage we will not declare Force Majeure but we reserve the right to," it said.

Ravensthorpe is expected to produce 25,000 tonnes of nickel in 2017, according to First Quantum's website.

