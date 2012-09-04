MELBOURNE, Sept 4 Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners' heavily indebted Australian firm, the Nine television network, said on Tuesday it had sold its ACP Magazines division to German publishers Bauer for around A$500 million, with the proceeds going to pay down debt.

The sale could lead to refinancing talks between Nine's creditors and CVC.

CVC faces a possible A$1.8 billion ($1.84 billion) loss on its original investment in the Nine television network, after it paid A$5.3 billion in cash and debt for Nine at the peak of the buyout boom.