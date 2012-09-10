MELBOURNE, Sept 10 Goldman Sachs and private
equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd have proposed a
debt-for-equity swap for CVC's Australian television network
Nine, two sources said, a deal which would wipe out CVC's equity
and pass control to its lenders.
If approved, the deal would see Nine fall into the hands of
its lenders owed A$2.7 billion ($2.8 billion), led by rival
private equity firms including Apollo Global Management
and Oaktree Capital Group.
It would also crystalise a A$1.8 billion loss on CVC's
original equity investment - the largest ever loss on a single
buyout deal in the Asia region.
The buyout firm bought Nine at the peak of the buyout boom
from 2006-2008, overloading on cheap debt just before the
financial crisis hit.
Funds managed by Goldman Sachs own A$975 million in
mezzanine debt, which is due to be repaid in 2014.
CVC and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.