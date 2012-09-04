* Nine sells ACP magazine unit to Bauer for about A$500 mln
* CVC faces possible $1.8 bln loss on original investment in
Nine
* Breach of covenants could trigger debt-for-equity swap
* Media sector has written down A$6 bln in profit season
By Victoria Thieberger
MELBOURNE, Sept 4 Australia's heavily indebted
Nine television network, owned by private equity firm CVC
Capital Partners, sold its ACP Magazines division for
around A$500 million ($512 million) with the proceeds going to
pay down debt, Nine said on Tuesday.
The sale, to privately owned German publishers Bauer, could
lead to refinancing talks between Nine's creditors and CVC,
which still faces a possible A$1.8 billion loss on its original
investment in the Australian television network.
That would be the biggest loss for any private equity firm
on a single deal in the Asian region, a s the entertainment
company risks a breach of debt covenants this month that could
force it into the hands of its lenders.
CVC paid A$5.3 billion in cash and debt for Nine at the peak
of the buyout boom between 2006 and 2008, overloading on cheap
debt just before the financial crisis hit.
But the Australian media landscape has changed radically and
advertising revenues have since collapsed across the sector, as
viewers and readers in developed markets worldwide move online.
Television and newspaper profits have been slashed, forcing
A$6 billion dollars' worth of writedowns for listed firms in the
fiscal 2012 reporting season that ended last week.
Nine Entertainment said on its part-owned ninemsn website
that it sold ACP magazines to Bauer, giving the Hamburg-based
publisher 110 new titles including Australia's Rolling Stone,
the Australian Women's Weekly, Cleo and Cosmopolitan.
The sale will require foreign investment approval from the
Australian government.
A slide in earnings at Nine, however, could trigger a breach
of debt covenants that would deliver it into the hands of hedge
funds and other buyout firms that now own the bulk of its debt,
via a debt-for-equity swap that owner CVC is desperately trying
to avoid.
"We are working on the assumption that Nine will breach
covenants by the Sept. 30 end of quarter," said a banking source
familiar with the situation. The person declined to be named
because the matter is confidential.
MAGAZINE SALE
The person said Nine has been dipping into a reserve account
in recent quarters to meet certain covenants, but the cash
account is now depleted and that made a breach of a
debt-to-EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation) covenant more likely.
"The (creditors') rights can become a lot more severe if
they are in default of debt documents," said another person
familiar with the situation.
Nine has A$2.7 billion in senior debt that matures in
February 2013, of which about 80 percent is now in the hands of
firms including Apollo Global Management and Oaktree
Capital Group, which bought debt from original bank
lenders on the secondary market.
CVC abandoned two previous proposals to restructure the debt
after receiving a tepid response from lenders.
CVC is considering options including asset sales,
refinancing the debt, or bringing in new investors.
But because Nine's value has fallen since the buyout and is
now likely no more than its debt, any rescue deal will still
leave CVC facing the loss of its original A$1.8 billion equity
investment, which was spread across four of its funds.
CVC declined to comment.
Nine Entertainment, one of the biggest private-equity owned
companies in Australia, also counts among its assets the
top-rated Channel Nine free-to-air television station, ticketing
agency Ticketek and Acer Arena.
Nine has been trying to sell ACP, which has a 50 percent
market share and leading titles, since last year.
CVC has also been trying to secure a cornerstone investor
for Nine. U.S. private equity firm TPG considered
partnering with Hollywood media executive Harry Sloan to bid for
some or all of Nine's assets, sources told Reuters in July.
Rival private equity funds Apollo and Oaktree own around A$1
billion of Nine's senior debt and are pushing to assume
ownership of Nine by swapping their debt for equity.
Several other distressed debt and hedge funds including
Och-Ziff own a bit over A$1 billion of debt, although
they may not all act in concert with Apollo and Oaktree.
Original lenders including General Electric, Rabobank
and West LB hold about 20 percent of the debt.
Nine Entertainment's listed rival TV networks have gone cap
in hand to shareholders with deeply discounted share
issues. Seven West Media
and Ten Network, chaired by Lachlan Murdoch, used the
cash to help pay down debt.