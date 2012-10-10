MELBOURNE Oct 10 Funds run by Goldman Sachs have agreed to a debt-for-equity plan by Australia's Nine Entertainment, a spokesman for Goldman Sachs Mezzanine Partners said on Wednesday, as Nine scrambles to avoid going into receivership.

The deal would give the Goldman Sachs funds a 7.5 percent equity stake in Nine.

Hedge funds and other lenders have yet to decide whether they agree to the proposal put by Nine management under a deal that would wipe out private equity owner CVC's A$1.8 billion ($1.84 billion) equity investment in the company.