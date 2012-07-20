* TPG considers partnering with media exec Sloan for Nine
* They could buy some or all assets of troubled Nine
* Nine's owner CVC faces A$2.7 bln debt repayment in Feb
* Deal would come at a time of upheaval for Aussie media
industry
(Updates with source, details of TPG plan)
By Victoria Thieberger
MELBOURNE, July 20 U.S. private equity firm TPG
is considering partnering with a Hollywood media
executive to bid for debt-laden Australian media company Nine
Entertainment Co, a source said, in what could be a $3.1 billion
buyout.
TPG is looking to team up with Harry Sloan, a former
chairman of Hollywood studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, for
Nine, which is owned by private equity firm CVC Capital
Partners, the source, who had direct knowledge of the
matter, said.
They could buy some or all of Nine's assets, the source
said, adding that TPG Managing Partner Ben Gray met with Nine's
top management this week in Sydney. The source declined to be
named because the matter is confidential.
TPG and CVC declined to comment.
CVC has, over the past year, been locked in a battle to keep
Nine Entertainment out of the hands of creditors, including
rival private equity funds Apollo Global Management and
Oaktree Capital, which own around A$1 billion of
Nine's senior debt and are pushing to assume ownership of Nine.
Nine has A$2.7 billion of senior debt due in February 2013,
which it failed to refinance earlier this year, plus another
A$975 million of mezzanine debt due the following year, a legacy
of CVC's takeover of Nine at the height of the bull market.
Its options include refinancing the debt, bringing in new
investors and asset sales.
Sloan had approached CVC in May with an offer from his
vehicle Global Eagle Acquisition Corp to buy a
controlling stake in Nine Entertainment, a source had told
Reuters.
Media reports said at the time that Sloan was pushing to
value Nine at A$3 billion ($3.1 billion), which CVC believed was
too little for the media conglomerate.
HEFTY LOSS?
Nine Entertainment, one of the biggest private-equity owned
companies in Australia, has assets including the Channel Nine
free-to-air television station, ACP Magazines, which publishes
the Australian Women's Weekly, ticketing agency Ticketek and
Acer Arena.
CVC bought Nine for A$5.3 billion in cash and debt from
Australian billionaire James Packer between 2006 and 2008, at
the height of the bull market, but the value of media assets has
slumped in line with declining advertising revenues.
A deal at around $3 billion would leave CVC with a hefty
loss on its original A$1.9 billion equity investment in Nine,
spread across four of its funds.
Any deal would also come at a time Australian media
industry's old guard is struggling with declining advertising
revenues for newspaper and TV as the Internet becomes the
preferred medium, and shrinking market share for free-to-air TV
as consumers' choices multiply for news and entertainment.
Nine's two listed rivals among the TV networks, Seven West
Media and Ten Network, chaired by Lachlan
Murdoch, have both gone cap in hand to shareholders in the past
two months with deeply discounted share issues, to help reduce
debt as markets weaken.
Earlier on Friday, Ten also announced it would sell its
outdoor advertising business Eye Corp for up to $145 million to
a company controlled by CHAMP Private Equity.
The Australian Financial Review first reported TPG's
interest in Nine.
CVC is being advised by Credit Suisse, Goldman
Sachs and Macquarie Capital on a restructuring
of Nine's debt. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, according to a
source, is advising TPG and Sloan.
($1 = 0.9597 Australian dollars)
