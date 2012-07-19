SYDNEY, July 20 Private equity firm TPG has emerged as a potential bidder for debt-laden Australian media company Nine Entertainment Co in what could be a A$3 billion ($3.1 billion) buyout, the Australian Financial Review newspaper reported on Friday.

TPG had agreed to back Hollywood mogul Harry Sloan in a possible bid for Nine, owned by private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, the AFR said, without citing sources.

TPG Managing Partner Ben Gray was in Sydney this week for a meeting with Nine's top management, the paper reported.

Nine has A$2.7 billion of senior debt due in February 2013 and CVC is looking to restructure Nine to help reduce the debt and keep at bay hedge funds that want to wrest control.

Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and Macquarie Capital are advising CVC on the restructuring.

Spokesmen for TPG and CVC were not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 0.9597 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)