* TPG considers partnering with media exec Sloan for Nine
* They could buy some or all assets of troubled Nine
* Nine's owner CVC faces A$2.7 bln debt repayment in Feb
* Deal would come at a time of upheaval for Aussie media
industry
(Adds new source, details of TPG plan)
By Victoria Thieberger and Narayanan Somasundaram
MELBOURNE/SYDNEY, July 20 U.S. private equity
firm TPG is considering partnering with a Hollywood
media executive to bid for debt-laden Australian media company
Nine Entertainment Co, sources said, in what could be a $3.1
billion buyout.
Nine's owner, buyout firm CVC Capital Partners, has
been locked in a battle to keep Nine out of the hands of
creditors and a successful deal could mark its exit from a
disastrous investment.
It would also come amid a major shake-up in Australia's
media industry as consumer preferences change.
Nine has A$2.7 billion of senior debt due in February 2013,
plus another A$975 million of mezzanine debt due the following
year, a legacy of CVC's takeover of Nine at the height of the
bull market.
Rival private equity funds Apollo Global Management
and Oaktree Capital own around A$1 billion of Nine's
senior debt and are pushing to assume ownership of Nine.
CVC's options include refinancing the debt, bringing in new
investors and asset sales. An attempt to refinance earlier this
year failed.
TPG is looking to team up with Harry Sloan, a former
chairman of Hollywood studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, for
the Nine bid, the sources said.
TPG and Sloan were considering buying some or all of Nine's
assets, one source with direct knowledge of the matter said. The
person declined to be named because the matter is confidential.
A TPG-Sloan consortium would propose to reduce Nine's debt
load by at least half so that cash flows could fund the interest
payments, a second source with direct knowledge of the matter
told Reuters.
"Nine is a strong cash-generating asset. The debt is the
question. One just needs to fix that and they believe they can
do that," the source said, adding that a decision on whether to
put in a bid would be made in the coming weeks.
CVC could also retain a stake in a restructured Nine, the
person said.
The two sources said that TPG Managing Partner Ben Gray met
with Nine's top management this week in Sydney.
TPG and CVC declined to comment.
HEFTY LOSS?
Nine Entertainment, one of the biggest private-equity owned
companies in Australia, has assets including the Channel Nine
free-to-air television station, ACP Magazines, which publishes
the Australian Women's Weekly, ticketing agency Ticketek and
Acer Arena.
CVC bought Nine for A$5.3 billion in cash and debt from
Australian billionaire James Packer between 2006 and 2008, at
the height of the bull market, but the value of media assets has
slumped in line with declining advertising revenues.
A deal at around $3 billion would leave CVC with a hefty
loss on its original A$1.9 billion equity investment in Nine,
spread across four of its funds.
Sloan had approached CVC in May with an offer from his
vehicle Global Eagle Acquisition Corp to buy a
controlling stake in Nine, a source had told Reuters.
Media reports said at the time that Sloan was pushing to
value Nine at A$3 billion ($3.1 billion), which CVC believed was
too little for the media conglomerate.
Sloan is chairman and chief executive of Global Eagle,
formed in February 2011 as a special purpose acquisition vehicle
to invest in media assets. Global Eagle raised $190 million in
an initial public offering last year.
FALLING AD REVENUES
The Australian media sector is struggling with declining
advertising revenues for newspaper and TV as the Internet
becomes the preferred medium, and shrinking market share for
free-to-air TV as consumers' choices multiply for news and
entertainment.
Nine's two listed rivals among the TV networks, Seven West
Media and Ten Network, chaired by Lachlan
Murdoch, have both tapped shareholders in the past two months
with deeply discounted share issues, to help reduce debt as
markets weaken.
Earlier on Friday, Ten also announced it would sell its
outdoor advertising business Eye Corp for up to A$145 million to
a company controlled by CHAMP Private Equity.
Shares in Ten have slumped by 35 percent this year and Seven
West Media's shares have halved, compared with the broader
market's rise of 3.7 percent.
The Australian Financial Review first reported TPG's
interest in Nine.
CVC is being advised by Credit Suisse, Goldman
Sachs and Macquarie Capital on a restructuring
of Nine's debt. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, according to a
source, is advising TPG and Sloan.
($1 = 0.9597 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Richard Pullin and Muralikumar Anantharaman)