SYDNEY, July 18 Australia's competition watchdog
said on Monday that Japanese shipping company Nippon Yusen
Kabushiki Kaisha pleaded guilty to criminal cartel
conduct in Australia's federal court.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC)
said in a statement that the company pleaded guilty after the
ACCC brought charges.
"This is the first criminal charge laid against a
corporation under the criminal cartel provisions of the
Competition and Consumer Act," ACCC Chairman Rod Sims said in
the statement.
"This matter relates to alleged cartel conduct in connection
with the transportation of vehicles, including cars, trucks, and
buses, to Australia between July 2009 and September 2012."
Nippon Yusen is a transportation conglomerate, with
headquarters in Tokyo.
The matter is next scheduled for a directions hearing in the
Federal Court on 12 September 2016.
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Michael Perry)