SYDNEY, May 23 Norsk Hydro will shut its 180,000-tonnes-per-year aluminium smelter in Australia due to low metals prices and a dismal economic outlook, the latest producer to take steps to stem losses.

The country's smelters have been hammered by high costs that make it difficult to compete with Chinese producers, as well as falling metals prices that have led top miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto to scale back expansion plans.

Oslo-based Norsk Hydro, which in January shut down one of three operating lines at the Kurri plant, said on Wednesday that it was starting talks with workers with a view to closing the remaining operations.

"The profitability of Hydro's Kurri Kurri plant has suffered as a result of the continued weak macro-economic conditions, with low metal prices and an uncertain market outlook, as well as the strong Australian dollar," the company said in the statement, released on the company's website.

With the overhang of high inventories and a 12 percent drop in prices since March, aluminium producers are losing money.

Production cuts aimed at attacking a global supply glut total around 850,000 tonnes so far this year, not counting the latest move by Norsk Hydro.

"Against global production of more than 43 million tonnes forecast this year, on its own closing Kurri Kurri doesn't amount to much," said Alan Copeland, a commodities analyst for Australia's Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics.

"But it's part of a larger movement underway in the sector."

Nearly all the curtailments have been in Europe, Rio Tinto's permanent closure at the end of March of its 175,000-tonne per year Lynemouth smelter in the United Kingdom being the latest.

Some of what has been announced is only now ramping down and some, namely Alcoa's Portovesme smelter in Italy, has been deferred.

In Australia, Alcoa Inc, part of the Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals partnership with Alumina Ltd, is weighing the future of its Point Henry smelter. A decision is expected in June.

Rio Tinto signalled a major retreat from its aluminium business last October when it unveiled plans to sell 13 assets, including smelters and alumina refineries, only four years after buying aluminium giant Alcan in one of the sector's biggest ever deals.

Rio Tinto in March scrapped plans to build an aluminium smelter in Malaysia at a cost of $2 billion. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Michael Urquhart)