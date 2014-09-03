By Jane Wardell
SYDNEY, Sept 3 Australia Prime Minister Tony
Abbott said on Wednesday he hoped to sign a deal this week to
sell uranium to India for peaceful power generation, but halted
uranium exports to Russia over Moscow's role in Ukraine.
Work on an India-Australia agreement has been underway since
Australia, which has 40 percent of the world's known uranium
reserves, lifted a long-standing ban on selling uranium to
energy-starved India in 2012.
Nuclear-armed India and Australia have been working on a
safeguards agreement since then to ensure any uranium exports
from Australia are used purely for peaceful purposes.
"I am hoping to sign a nuclear cooperation agreement that
will enable uranium sales by Australia to India," Abbott, who
will visit this week, told parliament in Canberra.
India faces chronic shortages of electricity, and a quarter
of its billion-plus population has no little or no access to
power. Two thirds of India's power supplies come from burning
coal, and it is keen to shift the balance towards nuclear over
the next few years.
Canberra had previously refused to sell nuclear material to
India because it had not signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation
Treaty (NPT).
Asked what steps had been taken to ensure there were
appropriate safeguards, Trade Minister Andrew Robb said the
government had "satisfied ourselves that the steps are in
place".
"The negotiations and work that's gone on between
authorities in India and Australia have gone on for some years
to develop a bilateral nuclear cooperation agreement which meets
the international requirements and we are satisfied, our
officials are satisfied, that all the requirements have been
met," Robb told ABC radio.
Meanwhile, Australia imposed a ban on uranium sales to
Russia, two days after Canberra unveiled fresh sanctions against
Russia over what Prime Minister Tony Abbott called its
"bullying" of neighbouring Ukraine.
Russia is accused of backing pro-Russian insurgent groups
battling the government in Kiev.
"There will be no uranium sales to Russia until further
notice and Australia has no intention of selling uranium to a
country which is so obviously in breach of international law as
Russia currently is," Abbot told parliament.
Australia and Russia signed a bilateral agreement in 2007
enabling uranium exports. Only a small trial shipment of less
than a hundred tonnes uranium has been shipped to Russia.
U.S. PRECEDENT
Australia's decision to overturn it long-standing ban on
uranium sales to India followed a landmark U.S. agreement to
support the civil nuclear programme in India, seen by Washington
as an economic and geopolitical counterweight to China.
Washington signed the deal with New Delhi in 2008 allowing
India to import U.S. nuclear fuel and technology without giving
up its military nuclear programme. India is seeking a similar
agreement with Japan.
Critics accused the United States of undermining the global
non-proliferation regime.
India has refused to sign the nuclear NPT, arguing it is
discriminatory and flawed in allowing only countries which had
tested nuclear weapons before 1967 to legally possess them.
Pakistan, Israel and North Korea are the only other
non-signatories to the treaty which aims to prevent the spread
of nuclear weapons as well as foster peaceful uses of nuclear
energy.
India's status as a nuclear power features highly among new
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's priorities.
India operates 20 mostly small reactors at six sites with a
capacity of 4,780 MW, or 2 percent of its total power capacity,
according to the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited. The
government hopes to increase its nuclear capacity to 63,000 MW
by 2032 by adding nearly 30 reactors - at an estimated cost of
$85 billion.
Australia, which has no nuclear power plants of its own, is
one of the world's top exporters of uranium, mining 7,529 tonnes
of uranium in fiscal 2011/12, worth A$782 million, according to
government figures.
Abbott is visiting India and Malaysia as he seeks to deepen
trade and personal ties in Asia ahead of the Group of 20 Leaders
Summit scheduled to take place in Brisbane in November.
