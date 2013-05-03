SYDNEY May 3 Gold mining executives from Australia to Chile have good reason to sweat over falling bullion prices. But not OceanaGold Chief Executive Mick Wilkes.

Oceana aims to produce up to 70,000 ounces of gold this year from what is expected to be one of the world's lowest-cost gold mines -- so low cost, it's better than free.

Bullion has only partly recovered after plummeting nearly 9 percent on April 15, the steepest one-day fall in 30 years.

The plunge sent shivers though the global gold sector, which has been revelling in record-high prices, and triggered warnings of mine closures.

Australian producer Focus Minerals shut its 64,000-ounces-per-year Laverton mine in Western Australia this week, saying it was no longer commercially viable.

"If the gold price keeps going the way it has been in recent weeks, expect to start to see more mines going by the wayside," said Mine Life commodities analyst Gavin Wendt.

"There may be companies out there that can withstand gold prices under $1,500 (per ounce), but not that many for that long," Wendt said.

Gold was trading on Friday around $1,478 an ounce, off lats month's two-year low of $1,321.35.

COPPER TROVE

Oceana is relying on rich deposits of gold discovered at its Didipio mine in the Philippines, which come with an abundance of copper contained in the ore to be sold as a by-product.

At the current copper price, Wilkes said Didipio should be operating at margins of negative $238-$317, meaning the miner has already earned a profit from the copper before it sells the gold.

That compares with average 2012 costs of $945 per ounce for Barrick Gold and $677 per ounce for Newmont Mining , the world's two biggest gold producers.

"Our low cost production coupled with credits for producing copper, makes Didipio a very robust project at a time when many in the gold industry are hurting," said Wilkes.

Companies in the FTSE Gold Mines Index have collectively lost about $170 billion in market value since gold prices peaked in 2011 as investors turned from mining stocks to gold exchange traded funds.

The highest cash costs in the world, according to Barclays, are in South Africa, followed by Australia, New Zealand and Ghana, according to Barclays Capital.

Australia-listed Kingsgate Consolidated, which owns Thailand's only gold mine is rethinking its spending plans this year.

"Any company that hasn't been focused on efficiencies and costs for the last three to four years is going to fail in this market," Kingsgate chief Executive Gavin Thomas warned last month.

LOW-COST OFFSET

In a recent report Citi said Didipio would likely be one of the top-two lowest cost gold mines in the world in 2013.

Discovered in the 1980s, the deposit sat dormant for two decades over opposition to foreign mining in the Philippines. Oceana acquired it through a merger with another Australian company Climax Mining in 2006.

Wilkes is counting on extracting 14,000 tonnes of copper a year from the gold ore, worth $98 million at today's prices.

Low-cost production from Didipio will take some of the pressure off Oceana's bigger mines in New Zealand, which are forecast to yield close to 200,000 ounces this year at an average cost so far of $687 per ounce.

For the future, Wilkes want to diversify away from New Zealand, where the high exchange rate hurts producers, as in Australia, and look for low cost production elsewhere.

"We've got plenty of high cost production already in New Zealand and we don't want any more of that."

(Editing by Richard Pullin)