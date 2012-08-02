SYDNEY Aug 1 Australia's office vacancy rate dropped to a three-year low in July, with experts seeing limited supply driving rental growth and growing competition among investors bringing down yields in coming years.

The office vacancy rate tightened to 7.8 percent in July from 7.9 percent in January, its lowest since January 2009, data from Australian Property Council showed on Thursday.

The data also revealed that the sharpest six-month fall in vacancies was seen in Sydney's central business district (BCD), dropping to 8.2 percent from 9.7 percent, thanks to low supply and stock withdrawals for refurbishment or change of use.

"It's a positive story in the environment we are in," Andrew Butler, chief executive officer, investment for Mirvac Group investment, said on the sidelines of an Australian Property Council meeting.

"We've got a large weight of money coming into Australia wanting to invest into Australian offices. We've got new interest from domestic A-REITs and super (pension) funds. So you've got a lot of money chasing high-quality assets," he added.

Butler expects yields on Australian office assets to compress by about 50 basis points over the next 12 to 18 months as property prices rise while office rents are seen growing 5 to 6 percent in 2013 and 2014.

Prime office buildings in Perth, Brisbane and Melbourne are yielding more than 7 percent, compared with around 5 percent in New York and London. Australian 10-year government bonds are currently trading at 3 percent, near historic lows.

Dominic Brown, national head of research Australia for research firm DTZ, said new offshore investors were targeting Melbourne CBD while those who had already invested in Australia were now looking at secondary assets.

"There is increasing competition for the assets here which we think would drive yield compression going forward," he said.

Still, Property Council Chief Executive Peter Verwer said the market remained divided between mining states and others where demand had stayed subdued.

"It's been the resource states which account for the most of the demand," he said.

In the Melbourne CBD, empty offices slipped to 5.2 percent in July from 5.6 percent in January while the Perth CBD saw the vacancy rate rise to 4.2 percent from 3.3 percent although it posted record supply and demand.

Looking ahead, the council's data showed new supply was expected to peak in the next six months and fall away rapidly until 2015, after which another construction spike is due. (Reporting by Eriko Amaha; Editing by Eric Meijer)