* Jump of 30 pct to 42 pct seen in 2015 oil product imports
* Australia to be No.2 gasoline importer in Asia-Pacific by
2020
* Australia's diesel, jet fuel demand to grow this year
SINGAPORE, April 14 Australia's oil product
imports in 2015 are expected to grow at the fastest pace in at
least seven years as it shuts another ageing refinery, putting
it on track to become Asia-Pacific's second biggest gasoline
importer by the end of the decade.
Higher Australian imports should curb losses in Asian diesel
margins that have dropped 14 percent this year due
to expanding refining capacity in the Middle East.
"The shutdown of the refineries will mean a big increase in
imports, which will give some relief to (an oversupplied) oil
market," said Richard Gorry, director at JBC Energy Asia.
Australia, which relies heavily on diesel to operate mines
and carry output to ports, is the Asia-Pacific region's top
importer of the fuel. Diesel makes up more than half of its
total oil product arrivals.
There are worries rising dependence on imports could hit
Australia's energy security, but the country sought to allay
concerns in a white paper last week, saying diversity of global
crude and fuel markets would help maintain supply reliability.
Many of Australia's ageing refineries have shut or converted
into fuel terminals as they chalked up losses amid competition
from newer mega-processing sites in Asia.
BP will cease production at its 102,000
barrels-per-day (bpd) Bulwer Island refinery in Brisbane in May,
following closures by Royal Dutch Shell, Caltex
Australia and Exxon Mobil Corp over the past
few years.
Due to the shutdowns, Australia will import about 30 percent
to 42 percent more oil products this year, consultancies Wood
Mackenzie, FGE and JBC Energy said. This implies an additional
supply of 110,000 to 157,00 barrels per day versus 2014 levels.
That would be the biggest rise since at least 2007, Reuters
calculations based on Australian government data show.
The country's overseas purchases of oil products are set to
climb also because output from its remaining four ageing
refineries needs to be shut sometimes for maintenance purposes.
Australia's demand for diesel is seen rising by about 2
percent to 3 percent this year, while jet fuel demand could grow
2 percent to 7 percent, the consultancies said.
But gasoline demand may remain flat or drop about 1 percent,
as consumers switch to more energy-efficient automobiles.
AUSTRALIA ATTRACTS NEW TRADE FLOWS
The refinery closures are already redrawing trade flows in
the region, with Indian diesel and Chinese gasoline cargoes
being shipped to Australia despite higher freight rates.
Australia typically ships in gasoline from South Korea and
Singapore, while diesel and jet fuel are predominantly shipped
from Singapore, Japan and South Korea.
Australia is set to topple Malaysia to become Asia-Pacific's
second largest gasoline importer by 2020, just after Indonesia,
consultancy FGE says.
Gasoline arrivals in the country were at 3.2 million barrels
in January, up 24 percent from a year ago and more than double
from January 2011 when most of the refineries were operational.
Australia's diesel imports more than tripled from 2011 to
about 9.3 million barrels in January, while jet fuel imports
more than doubled to nearly 2 million barrels, government data
showed.
Australia's growing import appetite has prompted global oil
traders such as Vitol, Trafigura through
its Puma unit, Mitsubishi Corp and Idemitsu Kosan
to enter the country by snapping up assets such as
refineries, retail stations, fuel depots or storage terminals.
"The market will become more competitive and those who have
a strong supply chain would emerge as winners," said Suresh
Sivanandam, a senior analyst at Wood Mackenzie.
