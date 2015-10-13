SYDNEY Oct 13 OnCard International Ltd
, a loss-making Australian loyalty scheme company with a
market value of $7 million, said it is examining making a bid
for one of the country's biggest dairy producers in an attempt
to diversify into the dairy business.
Melbourne-based OnCard said in a statement to the Australian
stock exchange on Tuesday it was conducting due diligence on The
Van Diemen's Land Co, a two-century-old farming business on the
island state of Tasmania. OnCard said it had made a non-binding
offer for Van Diemen's and had paid a deposit.
Van Diemen's owner, the investment fund of New Zealand's New
Plymouth District Council, said in a statement the company is
worth A$250 million ($182.73 million) and that it is "in
discussion with a number of parties who are completing due
diligence and funding plans".
OnCard said it will undertake a share capital raising to
"assist" with funding of the acquisition if it decides to
proceed with a deal. Its shares jumped 27 percent on Tuesday to
A$0.42 in the expectation that its prospects will improve if it
manages to secure the dairy deal.
The company did not return a call from Reuters seeking
funding details for a potential acquisition.
The deal would be OnCard's second foray into Tasmanian dairy
production in a month after it said it was buying a smaller
farming operation for A$2.1 million in September.
While global milk prices have traded around 12-year lows,
Australia and New Zealand dairy producers have been seen as
attractive investments because of expectations that El Nino will
constrain supply and drive up prices, while Asia's growing
middle class will push up demand with its appetite for quality
dairy.
"Australian farmers expect to see benefits from the recent
free trade agreements with China, Korea, and Japan, underpinned
by continued urbanisation and increased demand for protein in
developing countries," said Van Diemen's Land Co Chief Executive
Officer David Beca.
He added that his company grew production for a seventh
straight year in 2014/15, which "cancelled out softer prices".
In August, OnCard reported a A$3 million annual net loss and
said it was winding down four Chinese loyalty card business and
considering new investment opportunities.
($1 = 1.3682 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)