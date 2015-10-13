SYDNEY Oct 13 OnCard International Ltd , a loss-making Australian loyalty scheme company with a market value of $7 million, said it is examining making a bid for one of the country's biggest dairy producers in an attempt to diversify into the dairy business.

Melbourne-based OnCard said in a statement to the Australian stock exchange on Tuesday it was conducting due diligence on The Van Diemen's Land Co, a two-century-old farming business on the island state of Tasmania. OnCard said it had made a non-binding offer for Van Diemen's and had paid a deposit.

Van Diemen's owner, the investment fund of New Zealand's New Plymouth District Council, said in a statement the company is worth A$250 million ($182.73 million) and that it is "in discussion with a number of parties who are completing due diligence and funding plans".

OnCard said it will undertake a share capital raising to "assist" with funding of the acquisition if it decides to proceed with a deal. Its shares jumped 27 percent on Tuesday to A$0.42 in the expectation that its prospects will improve if it manages to secure the dairy deal.

The company did not return a call from Reuters seeking funding details for a potential acquisition.

The deal would be OnCard's second foray into Tasmanian dairy production in a month after it said it was buying a smaller farming operation for A$2.1 million in September.

While global milk prices have traded around 12-year lows, Australia and New Zealand dairy producers have been seen as attractive investments because of expectations that El Nino will constrain supply and drive up prices, while Asia's growing middle class will push up demand with its appetite for quality dairy.

"Australian farmers expect to see benefits from the recent free trade agreements with China, Korea, and Japan, underpinned by continued urbanisation and increased demand for protein in developing countries," said Van Diemen's Land Co Chief Executive Officer David Beca.

He added that his company grew production for a seventh straight year in 2014/15, which "cancelled out softer prices".

In August, OnCard reported a A$3 million annual net loss and said it was winding down four Chinese loyalty card business and considering new investment opportunities.

($1 = 1.3682 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)