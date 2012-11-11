MELBOURNE Nov 12 Australian explosives maker Orica Ltd confirmed a slight rise in full-year profit on Monday, just short of market forecasts, hit by a temporary plant shutdown, a lag in passing on higher input costs, and weak U.S. coal markets.

Confirming figures that Orica released on Friday afternoon, the world's top maker of commercial explosives said it expects its profit before one-offs to increase in the year to September 2013, subject to global economic conditions.

Orica said net profit before one-off items rose to around A$650 million ($677 million) for the year to September from A$642.3 million a year earlier, compared with an average forecast of A$654 million from 15 analysts.

Reported net profit fell to A$403 million for the year to September from A$642.3 million a year earlier, hit by a A$247 million impairment charge on its Minova mining consumables business.

Orica has said the temporary shutdown of its Australian Kooragang Island ammonia and ammonium nitrate plants because of chemical leaks reduced earnings before interest and tax by about A$90 million.

Orica shares have climbed 3.9 percent this year, trailing the broader market's gain of 10.5 percent. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Richard Pullin)