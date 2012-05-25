(Corrects to say Pact is controlled by Raphael Geminder, not
Pratt family)
HONG KONG/SYDNEY May 25 Privately-held
packaging company Pact Group has hired Deutsche Bank to examine
options including the sale of a stake in a deal likely to
attract private equity and rival international firms, two
sources familiar with the situation said.
Pact, which has annual turnover of around A$1.2 billion
($1.17 billion), considered an initial public offering in 2010
that was valued at around A$1 billion, but decided against that
option, according to media reports.
One of the sources told Reuters that Pact's owner wanted to
retain control of the business and was considering selling a
stake of 20 percent to 30 percent. Pact is controlled by Raphael
Geminder, son-in-law of the late billionaire Richard Pratt.
Richard Pratt's privately owned Visy Industries packaging
empire helped him to become the country's fourth-richest person
in 2008, the year before he died, with a fortune of A$5.5
billion.
The second source said the family was interested in
attracting an overseas investor to expand the business. The
people spoke on condition of anonymity because the matter is
confidential.
Pact manufactures a range of plastic packaging including
food containers, bottles, trays and pails. It owns brands
including VIP Packaging, Plaspak and Salient Asia Pacific.
A spokeswoman for Pact said the company's policy is not to
comment on any speculation. Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
(Reporting by Stephen Aldred and Narayanan Somasundaram;
Additional reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Kim
Coghill)