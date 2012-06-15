HONG KONG, June 15 Global buyout firms
Blackstone Group L.P., Bain Capital, Carlyle Group
and KKR & Co L.P. are talking to banks about potential
bids for a stake in privately held Australia packaging company
Pact, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.
Pact has hired Deutsche Bank to advise on the
sale of around 50 percent of the company, as it seeks a partner
to help it generate new growth outside Australia, the sources
said. They spoke on condition of anonymity because the matter is
confidential.
The firm has set an end-June initial deadline for
first-round bids, they said.
Pact is controlled by Raphael Geminder, son-in-law of the
late billionaire Richard Pratt.
A spokeswoman for Pact could not immediately comment, while
KKR, Bain and Deutsche Bank declined to comment. Carlyle and
Blackstone were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)