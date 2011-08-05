By Tan Ee Lyn
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Aug 5 Researchers in Australia are
working on a technique that will allow them to starve to death
parasites which are proving harder to destroy using existing
drugs.
The parasite they used in the study was the leishmania,
which is transmitted by the bite of the phlebotomine sandfly.
After a period of incubation, the parasite causes huge skin
sores, fever, anemia and damages the spleen and liver.
It affects 12 million people worldwide and has become more
resistant to current drugs.
The scientists exposed the parasite to a large variety of
food sources. Using highly sensitive equipment, they tracked how
these nutrients were broken down and absorbed into the bodies of
the parasites.
"Using this technique we found that Leishmania parasites are
very dependent on the use of sugars for energy and growth. This
was surprising as previous studies suggested that these
parasites may be able to use a range of other nutrients for
growth (such as amino acids and fats)," wrote lead author
Malcolm McConville, a biochemistry and molecular biology
professor at the University of Melbourne.
"They are therefore far more picky than we thought and
therefore more vulnerable to therapeutic attack," he wrote in
reply to questions from Reuters.
The team is hoping to use this food source as a way in to
attack the parasite, which blights much of the Americas, Middle
East and parts of Asia.
"We are interested in seeing whether we can develop new
drugs that inhibit parasite sugar metabolism. These drugs would
not only prevent parasites from growing and infecting new
tissues, but would also make them vulnerable to host immune
response," McConville added.
"The latter effect is important as Leishmania parasites can
often induce a long term chronic infection that is very
difficult to clear with current drugs. There is therefore a need
to develop new drugs."
By observing how pathogens behave and thrive, scientists can
explore ways to disrupt these processes to kill them. For
example, there are certain anti-flu drugs to block viruses from
entering and infecting human cells, and other drugs to stop
newly-replicated flu viruses being released from infected cells.
In this experiment, McConville and colleagues observed what
parasites ate, so they could seek ways to kill them by starving
them of the very nutrients they need.
"It is directly applicable to looking at metabolism in other
pathogens. For example, we are currently using it to investigate
metabolism of the malarial parasite," McConville said.
The study was published in the current issue of the
international Journal of Biological Chemistry.
(Reporting by Tan Ee Lyn, editing by Jonathan Thatcher)