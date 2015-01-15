SYDNEY Jan 15 Australian authorities said on
Thursday they would start investigating petrol stations without
warning for possible price fixing after a lawmaker accused some
of failing to pass on huge falls in the oil price to consumers.
The probe will put additional pressure on firms like Chevron
Corp and its half-owned retail subsidiary Caltex
Australia Ltd, Britain's BP Plc and Dutch Vitol
which dominate Australia's service station industry.
It may also impact large domestic retailers like supermarket
companies Woolworths Ltd and Wesfarmers Ltd's
Coles, which run customer loyalty programmes that rely on fuel
discounts.
Already they have watched the price of petrol that consumers
pay at the pump slide by more than a third since July last year
as the spot price of oil plunged amid concerns of global
oversupply.
But the Australian government earlier this month said
service stations in some regional areas seem to have cut prices
by less than those in cities, where there is more competition,
and ordered a three-year investigation into how they decide
prices.
On Thursday, the Australian Competition and Consumer
Commission said it would use its compulsory information
gathering powers to produce eight reports a year on petrol
pricing, up from one currently, noting that the gap between
regional and city prices has tripled since July.
"That is very hard to understand and we are very concerned
about that," ACCC commissioner Rod Sims told reporters.
"Whatever justification there is for the gap between city
prices and rural prices, once you get a reduction in the
international price of petrol, that should flow on generally
throughout the country."
A BP spokeswoman said the company had supported the ACCC's
fuel price monitoring program since it started producing annual
reports in 2008. A Woolworths spokesman declined to comment.
Caltex, Vitol and Coles did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
Petrol pump prices are not regulated in Australia but the
ACCC has used anti-cartel laws to fight price fixing by large
players.
In August last year, the regulator launched Federal Court
action against petrol price information service Informed Sources
and several retailers, alleging they were collaborating on price
movements.
Informed Sources has maintained it is a private company
which collects information from its own surveys and petrol
retailers, based on publicly available information.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Joseph Radford)