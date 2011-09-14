UPDATE 2-AGL Energy sees Australian power prices rising further
* To decide on LNG import terminal by June 2018 (Adds AGL comments on importing LNG)
SYDNEY, Sept 14 Australia's senate has passed laws to set up a single national regulator for offshore petroleum exploration and production, part of efforts to better regulate risky and expensive offshore drilling.
The government announced plans to tighten the approval process for offshore oil and gas exploration last November after Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production Pcl had one of the biggest oil spills in the country's history off Western Australia, the Montara spill, which saw 20,000 barrels of oil gush into the Timor Sea over two months.
The new regulator replaces the country's existing National Offshore Petroleum Safety Authority, which a report partly blamed for the Montara spill.
Under the new oversight framework, the government had established a National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority, or NOPSEMA, as well as a National Offshore Petroleum Titles Administrator.
The government aimed for the new regulator to be operational by Jan. 1 2012, Resources Minister Martin Ferguson said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ed Davies; Editing by Rebekah Kebede)
* To decide on LNG import terminal by June 2018 (Adds AGL comments on importing LNG)
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it had granted on Wednesday an easement to Dakota Access LLC to allow the installation of a light crude oil pipeline under federal lands managed by the Corps at the Oahe Reservoir.
HOUSTON/CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 8 The leader of a Native American tribe attempting to block the Dakota Access oil pipeline said on Wednesday the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe may have exhausted legal options to stop the project after the company building it won federal permission to tunnel under the Missouri River.