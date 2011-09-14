SYDNEY, Sept 14 Australia's senate has passed laws to set up a single national regulator for offshore petroleum exploration and production, part of efforts to better regulate risky and expensive offshore drilling.

The government announced plans to tighten the approval process for offshore oil and gas exploration last November after Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production Pcl had one of the biggest oil spills in the country's history off Western Australia, the Montara spill, which saw 20,000 barrels of oil gush into the Timor Sea over two months.

The new regulator replaces the country's existing National Offshore Petroleum Safety Authority, which a report partly blamed for the Montara spill.

Under the new oversight framework, the government had established a National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority, or NOPSEMA, as well as a National Offshore Petroleum Titles Administrator.

The government aimed for the new regulator to be operational by Jan. 1 2012, Resources Minister Martin Ferguson said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ed Davies; Editing by Rebekah Kebede)