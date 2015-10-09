* Australia, Philippines in talks on moving asylum seekers
* Deal with Cambodia has faltered, with only four resettled
* Camps on Nauru, Papua New Guinea widely criticised
(adds Philippines, opposition reaction)
By Matt Siegel
SYDNEY, Oct 9 Australia is negotiating a deal
with the Philippines to transfer asylum seekers being held
indefinitely in controversial detention centres on remote,
impoverished islands, Australia's immigration minister said on
Friday.
Australia struck a deal last year with Cambodia to relocate
genuine refugees from the camps, although that arrangement has
struggled so far to get off the ground.
Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop spoke with her
Philippines counterpart Foreign Secretary Albert F. Del Rosario
about some type of similar arrangement, Australian Immigration
Minister Peter Dutton told reporters.
A spokesman for Rosario confirmed the talks but did not
disclose any details.
"We have a bilateral arrangement with Cambodia. If we can
strike other arrangements with other countries, we will do
that," Dutton told reporters.
"If we can strike an agreement that is in the best interests
of our country and from the Philippines' perspective, their
country, we will arrive at that point," he added.
Asylum seekers have long been a contentious political issue
in Australia, although it has never received anywhere near the
number of refugees currently flooding into Europe from the
Middle East and North Africa.
Successive Australian governments have vowed to stop asylum
seekers reaching the mainland, turning boats back to Indonesia
when it can, and sending those it can not to detention in camps
on Manus island in Papua New Guinea and on the tiny South
Pacific island of Nauru.
Harsh conditions at the camps, including reports of systemic
child abuse, have been strongly criticised by the United Nations
and human rights groups.
Former prime minister Tony Abbott, ousted in a party-room
coup last month, struck a deal last year with Cambodia under
which it would get A$40 million ($29 million) in additional aid
from Australia for accepting asylum seekers, regardless of the
total number.
However, that deal has struggled, with Cambodia threatening
to pull out of the agreement after taking only four refugees
from among the hundreds held in PNG and Nauru.
New Australia Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said last
month he was concerned about conditions in the camps but gave no
indication of a major policy change.
This week, Australia's highest court began considering
whether the policy of sending asylum seekers to Nauru for
long-term detention is in breach of the constitution, a major
challenge to the controversial policy.
Opposition politician Sarah Hanson-Young slammed the
proposed deal with the Philippines. "Treating refugees as human
cargo in a trade deal with the Philippines is shameful," she
said.
($1 = 1.3763 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Paul Tait and Miral Fahmy)