SYDNEY Aug 16 The in-flight entertainment on
some planes run by Australian airline Qantas currently contains
a somewhat unusual offering -- a movie that purports to
elucidate the mysteries of female sexual pleasure.
The 50-minute French film "The Female Orgasm Explained,"
which includes naked scenes, is carried on long-haul "Video on
Demand" aircraft in the airline's "The Edge" channel -- complete
with a warning that it is for mature audiences only.
"In general programs are selected according to quality of
content, box office/ratings, topicality and Qantas customer
demographics," Qantas said in a statement, adding that programs
were screened by their program team before licensing.
"With the Edge, we source programs that are out of the
ordinary across all genres."
Airline crews are able to block content to the seats of
minors and at the requests of their parents, it added.
The film will be run until November.
The choice of film may be a bit risky given the fact that
airlines are usually quite careful about what they show, said
Catriona Eider, an associate professor at the Department of
Sociology and Social Policy, Sydney University.
"I think sociologically it's interesting they are showing
something that has the potential in that quite confined space to
have people say 'Oh, what are you watching?' or shows that might
be understood as titillating as porn," she said.
But she added that changing social norms mean that off-limit
topics have shifted.
"'In Sex and the City', the orgasm is something pretty much
spoken in everyday levels. It's no longer the taboo subject it
was."
