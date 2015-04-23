By Matt Siegel
SYDNEY, April 23 An Australian Islamic community
centre linked to five men arrested for planning an attack at a
World War One centenary event said on Thursday that it was
closing immediately, citing harassment.
More than 200 police launched a series of raids in the
southern city of Melbourne on Saturday following a month-long
sting operation aimed at disrupting the alleged plot.
Victorian state Premier Daniel Andrews said the men were
"associates" of Abdul Numan Haider, an Islamic State sympathiser
who was shot dead last year after he stabbed police officers,
and who was known to have attended the Al-Furqan Islamic Centre
in Melbourne.
Al-Furqan said in a statement on its website that it would
shut its doors immediately, citing what it called harassment
from the media, police and government.
"We believe that given the constant harassment, pressure and
false accusations levelled against the centre ... this is the
best course of action for the protection of the local community,
its members, and the broader Muslim community that is often
implicated in these insidious campaigns," it said.
The run-up to this year's centenary of the landings at
Gallipoli - a major holiday in Australia and New Zealand - has
been has been marred by concerns that radicals may target the
celebrations for a high-profile attack.
The Australian newspaper reported that the most senior
Australian recruiter for the Islamic State in Syria, Neil
Prakash, was also a former member of Al-Furqan.
In a video recently posted online, Prakash urges followers
of the Islamic State to attack targets in Australia.
Australia has sent hundreds of soldiers to Iraq to help
train forces fighting the Islamic State, heightening concerns
about reprisal attacks in the homeland.
Australia, a staunch ally of the United States and its
action against the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, has been on
heightened alert for attacks by home-grown Islamist radicals
since last year.
Canberra raised the national terror threat level to "high"
for the first time last September, when hundreds of police
conducted raids after receiving information that Islamic State
supporters planned to conduct a public beheading.
Australia believes at least 70 of its citizens are fighting
with the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq, backed by about
100 Australia-based "facilitators".
