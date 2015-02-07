SYDNEY Feb 8 Australian Prime Minister Tony
Abbott, fighting for his political life, said he would bring
forward to Monday a meeting of his parliamentary colleagues to
consider a challenge to his leadership, in an effort to halt a
destabilising internal revolt.
A member of Abbott's ruling conservative Liberal Party
called on Friday for a secret ballot to decide whether to
declare the leadership and deputy leadership positions vacant,
to be held at a scheduled meeting on Tuesday.
"It is important to end the uncertainty at the very
beginning of the parliamentary sitting week," Abbott said in a
brief statement on Sunday, calling for a meeting early on
Monday.
No member of the government has so far indicated a direct
challenge to Abbott, although most media attention has focused
on Communications Minister Malcolm Turnbull, a former party
leader toppled by Abbott.
Abbott has faced a torrent of criticism in recent weeks over
policy decisions ranging from his handling of the economy to
awarding an Australian knighthood to Queen Elizabeth's husband,
Prince Philip.
Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, deputy leader of Abbott's
party, has also been touted as a potential successor. She has
said she will vote against the motion but has not ruled out
standing if the positions are declared vacant.
Opinion polls have consistently shown voters prefer Turnbull
to lead the party, but his views on a carbon trading scheme,
marriage equality and support for an Australian republic have
made him unpopular with the right of the party.
Bishop is well regarded in the party for her performance as
foreign minister, particularly for leading Australia's case at
the United Nations following the downing of Malaysia Airlines
flight MH17 over Ukraine last year.
Removing Abbott would need support from more than 51 of the
102 members of the federal Liberal Party at the party-room vote.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Frances Kerry)