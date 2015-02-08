(Adds detail on submarine tender)
By Lincoln Feast
SYDNEY Feb 8 Australian Prime Minister Tony
Abbott, fighting for his political life, said he would bring
forward to Monday a meeting of his ruling party to consider a
challenge to his leadership in an effort to halt a destabilising
internal revolt.
A member of Abbott's conservative Liberal Party called on
Friday for a secret ballot to decide whether to declare the
leadership and deputy leadership positions vacant, to be held at
a scheduled meeting on Tuesday.
However, Abbott said the meeting would be brought forward by
a day.
"It is important to end the uncertainty at the very
beginning of the parliamentary sitting week," Abbott said in a
brief statement on Sunday.
Seeking to shore up support among lawmakers, Abbott
reportedly promised to hold an open tender to replace the
country's ageing Collins-class submarines, reversing a decision
that would likely have barred state-owned shipbuilder ASC Ltd
from competing. Japan has been the frontrunner to win the
contract, valued at up to A$40 billion ($31 billion).
"I'm very pleased with the decision of the Prime Minister
and when he rang me today with this very good news," said South
Australian Senator Sean Edwards, who had made his support for
Abbott contingent on an open tender.
No member of the government has so far indicated a direct
challenge to Abbott, although most attention has focused on
Communications Minister Malcolm Turnbull, a former party leader
toppled by Abbott.
Turnbull, a millionaire lawyer and former investment banker,
has not yet said he will challenge Abbott directly but on Sunday
he gave the strongest indication yet he would run.
"If for whatever reason, the leadership of a political party
is vacant, then any member of the party can stand ... without
any disloyalty," Turnbull told reporters outside a party
fund-raising function in Sydney.
Abbott has faced a torrent of criticism in recent weeks
over policy decisions ranging from his handling of the economy
to awarding an Australian knighthood to Queen Elizabeth's
husband, Prince Philip.
Abbott, describing the call for a leadership vote as a "very
chastening experience" vowed to be more consultative in his
approach after several of his so-called "captain's calls"
backfired on his administration.
Political analysts said Abbott's move to bring forward the
vote on his leadership would give any challenger less time to
accumulate support from colleagues, who will return to the
nation's capital, Canberra, for parliament on Monday.
"My reading of this is that there is very strong support
behind the prime minister (and) that it has strengthened," said
Nick Cater, a conservative columnist and commentator.
However, the move appeared to backfire with at least some of
Abbott's colleagues. Influential lawmaker Arthur Sinodinos -
chief of staff for Abbott's mentor, long-serving former prime
minister John Howard - and former minister Teresa Gambaro were
both scathing in their criticism of the decision.
If Abbott is ousted, Australia is faced with having its
sixth prime minister in eight years.
Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, deputy leader of Abbott's
party, has also been touted as either a potential successor to
Abbott or party deputy under Turnbull.
Bishop, seen as one of the best-performing ministers in
Abbott's Cabinet, has said she will vote against the motion but
has not ruled out standing if the positions are declared vacant.
Opinion polls have consistently shown voters prefer Turnbull
to lead the party but his views on a carbon trading scheme,
marriage equality and support for an Australian republic have
made him unpopular with the right wing of his party.
Removing Abbott would need support from more than 51 of the
102 members of the federal Liberal Party at the party-room vote.
($1 = 1.2834 Australian dollars)
