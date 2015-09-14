CANBERRA, Sept 14 Embattled Australian Prime
Minister Tony Abbott has been asked to step down by two senior
ministers, Sky TV reported on Monday, following mounting
speculation about his position and concerns about the
performance of his conservative coalition government.
Foreign Minister Julie Bishop and Communications Minister
Malcolm Turnbull had told Abbott to resign, Sky reported, citing
unidentified sources.
Turnbull, seen as Abbott's most likely challenger, has
called a media conference at Parliament House later on Monday.
Abbott emerged badly weakened from a leadership challenge by
lawmakers in his own Liberal Party in February, which came about
after weeks of infighting and dismal poll numbers, and pledged a
new spirit of conciliation.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast in Sydney; Editing by Paul Tait)