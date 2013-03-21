CANBERRA, March 21 Australia's ruling Labor Party will hold a special meeting to vote on leadership later on Thursday, Prime Minister Julia Gillard told Parliament on Thursday.

She said the meeting would vote on the positions of prime minister and deputy prime minister.

The ballot is meant to end destabilisation from lawmakers who want former prime minister Kevin Rudd to return as leader to arrest a slump in opinion polls, which have the conservative opposition consistently ahead of the centre-left government. A general election had previously been called for Sept. 14.

(Reporting by James Grubel; Editing by Paul Tait)