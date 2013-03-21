CANBERRA, March 21 Australia's ruling Labor
Party will hold a special meeting to vote on leadership later on
Thursday, Prime Minister Julia Gillard told Parliament on
Thursday.
She said the meeting would vote on the positions of prime
minister and deputy prime minister.
The ballot is meant to end destabilisation from lawmakers
who want former prime minister Kevin Rudd to return as leader to
arrest a slump in opinion polls, which have the conservative
opposition consistently ahead of the centre-left government. A
general election had previously been called for Sept. 14.
