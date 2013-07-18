CANBERRA, July 18 Australia's new treasurer
pledged on Thursday to run a tight fiscal policy to restore the
nation's budget surplus, despite slower growth from major
trading partner China and an end to a China-led resources boom.
In his first major speech since taking over three weeks ago,
Treasurer Chris Bowen committed to continue the fiscal strategy
of his predecessor Wayne Swan by running deficits for the next
two years before bringing the budget to balance by the 2015-16
financial year.
"If we were to rush to surplus now, it would be a hammer
blow to growth," Bowen told the National Press Club in Canberra.
In May, Bowen's centre-left Labor Party pledged to deliver a
A$6.6 billion ($6.09 billion) surplus in 2016-17, having racked
up consecutive years of deficit since 2008 as a tactic to fund
stimulus to help Australia avoid recession during the global
downturn.
Bowen said any change to the government's budget strategy
would be a risk to economic growth, currently running at a
modest 2.5 percent as investment in massive resource projects
plateaus and other sectors, including construction, retail and
manufacturing, struggle to pick up the slack.
"I think our fiscal settings are broadly right," said Bowen,
who was appointed treasurer on June 27 after his party dumped
former prime minister Julia Gillard in favour of Kevin Rudd.
Bowen's commitment to fiscal prudence came as ratings agency
Standard & Poor's affirmed Australia's prized AAA credit rating
and stable outlook.
"The stable outlook is based on our assumption that
Australia's historically conservative budgetary policies will
remain in place, such that fiscal deficits continue to narrow
and that the general government debt burden will remain low,"
said S&P's credit analyst Craig Michaels.
Despite its string of deficits, Australia's net debt is
expected to peak at A$191 billion, or 11.4 percent of GDP, in
2014-15 - less than one-eighth of the debt levels of major
advanced economies.
Bowen said China's move to tighten credit and target
single-digit long-term growth would be a factor in lower prices
for Australia's commodity exports as it transitions from a
mining investment boom to higher production and exports.
"Any probable scenario for China includes more volatility in
prices for our key commodity exports and, therefore, our terms
of trade," Bowen said.
China is Australia's biggest export market, with Australian
exports worth around A$73 billion in 2012, including A$39
billion worth of iron ore and around A$7 billion worth of coal.
($1 = 1.0832 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by James Grubel; Editing by Paul Tait)