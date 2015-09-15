(Adds graphic link; no changes to text)
By Matt Siegel and Ian Chua
CANBERRA/SYDNEY, Sept 15 The well-oiled
revolving door of Australian politics, which has cycled through
five leaders in as many years, is earning the nation a
reputation for instability which, according to at least one
government lawmaker, is starting to resemble Italy.
The comparison is made tongue-in-cheek because Canberra is
still much kinder to prime ministers than Rome over the longer
term, but Australia's business community is not laughing.
"In terms of business confidence, what we do need is
stability," James Fazzino, chief executive of fertiliser and
industrial explosives maker Incitec Pivot Ltd, said on
Tuesday, after the nation awoke to yet another prime minister.
Australia's new leader, Malcolm Turnbull, ousted first-term
prime minister Tony Abbott on Monday night after months of
dismal poll numbers for the government and a string of troubling
economic indicators.
Turnbull, a former investment banker, corporate lawyer and
tech entrepreneur, is popular with the business community, but
persistent leadership turmoil raises the risk that fortune will
finally desert the so-called Lucky Country.
The economy has notched up 24 straight years of growth, a
record bettered only by the Dutch among developed nations.
Australia has not suffered a recession since 1991, but
growth has slowed well below potential. A once-in-a-lifetime
mining investment boom has ended and other industries have been
unwilling to pick up the slack.
"We are mindful that the global economy has faced numerous
challenges during this period but we have long argued that
confidence is structurally weaker due to the lack of strong
national leadership, little focus on much-needed reform to boost
long-run growth, and the lack of a clear economic narrative,"
said Su-Lin Ong, a senior economist at RBC Capital markets.
Business confidence got a big boost when Abbott was elected
on a promise of "no surprises" government but a deeply unpopular
first budget quickly eroded that. Business has also endured a
series of policy U-turns by successive governments on issues
including mining taxes, clean energy investment, paid parental
leave, defence spending and an emissions trading scheme.
SQUANDERED FORTUNE?
Economic growth slowed to just 2.0 percent in the second
quarter, well below the longer-term average of 3.0-3.25 percent,
and unemployment has crept to 6.3 percent, around decade highs.
Australia's economy still outpaces many rich nations but
many argue that the nation of 24 million people risks
squandering its good fortune, given its rich mineral wealth,
strong population gains and proximity to fast-growing Asia.
Investment bank Goldman Sachs sees a one-in-three chance of
a recession over the coming year, citing a contraction in some
key indicators such as real net national disposable income.
Low labour productivity, bureaucracy, a lack of economic
reform and weak political leadership have angered business and
been blamed for contributing to a hollowing-out of manufacturing
and cost blowouts on major projects.
Chevron's $54 billion Gorgon liquefied natural gas
(LNG) project in Western Australia is tens of billions of
dollars over budget and two years behind schedule as it battles
red tape and trade unions.
In contrast, an Exxon Mobil-led LNG project in
nearby Papua New Guinea, one of the world's least developed
countries, came in largely on budget and ahead of schedule.
Abbott supported the coal industry, which was welcomed by
resource companies, but his relatively reluctant stance on
renewable energy and his opposition to "visually awful" wind
farms contributed to uncertainty for clean energy investments.
Turnbull highlighted economic mismanagement as one of the
primary reasons that Abbott had to be replaced.
Abbott's unpopular treasurer, Joe Hockey, is expected to be
dropped in a cabinet shake-up this week, with welfare minister
Scott Morrison seen as a strong favourite to replace him.
"Australia is already in a fairly precarious position," said
Annette Beacher, chief Asia-Pacific macro strategist at TD
Securities. "We're not seeing businesses commit to five and
10-year expenditure plans and not knowing who is running the
country is really not helping."
($1 = 1.4031 Australian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Editing by
Lincoln Feast and Mark Bendeich)