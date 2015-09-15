CANBERRA, Sept 15 Outgoing Australian Prime
Minister Tony Abbott pledged on Tuesday to make the change of
leadership as easy as possible after losing a party room vote to
rival Malcolm Turnbull, giving Australia its fourth prime
minister in two years.
"Leadership changes are never easy for our country. My
pledge today is to make this change as easy as I can," a sombre
Abbott told reporters in Canberra. "There will be no wrecking,
no undermining, and no sniping."
Abbott's Liberal Party and its junior coalition partner the
National Party won a landslide election in 2013 but Abbott saw
his popularity plummet after a series of perceived policy
missteps, destabilising infighting and leaks.
