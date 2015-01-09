SYDNEY Jan 9 Momentum is building in Australia
for electoral change that could see tiny single issue parties
blamed for U.S.-style gridlock in the upper house senate
squeezed out, clearing the way for budget reforms as the economy
slows.
Independent South Australian Senator Nick Xenophon plans to
introduce a voting reform bill after parliament returns from its
summer holiday next month, changes the business community has
been lobbying for amid frustration with the senate.
Prime Minister Tony Abbott won a landslide victory in the
lower house of parliament in elections in 2013, but was unable
to capture the upper house, where a handful of senators has
stymied his agenda.
Senate intransigence is a growing concern for both political
and business leaders, with Abbott appearing nearly powerless to
address the impact of sagging commodity prices on the economy.
"Business of course acknowledges that the senate has a very
important function, but there is a real sense of frustration
with the situation that the senate composition has produced
under the current voting system," Virgin Australia Holdings
CEO John Borghetti told Reuters.
"There has been increasing gaming of the senate voting
system and voter disenfranchisement."
Voters currently have two choices: cast a single vote "above
the line" for one political party, or vote "below the line" for
every candidate running in their state in order of preference,
which can mean ticking over 100 boxes in many states.
Ballots cast above the line for a losing party do not
disappear, but are traded in complex deals orchestrated by shady
"preference whisperers", the end result being unknown parties
winning seats with a fraction of the popular vote.
In 2013, Motoring Enthusiast Party candidate Ricky Muir, a
political neophyte whose vote is now critical in the upper
house, won with just 0.51 percent of the vote in Victoria state.
Mining Magnate Clive Palmer emerged as king maker after his
Palmer United Party (PUP) took the balance of power in the
senate despite not having a single candidate elected outright.
Xenophon was inspired to reform after the centre-left Labor
Party in 2013 gave its preference in South Australia to Family
First candidate Bob Day, handing thousands of liberal votes to a
fire-and-brimstone religious conservative.
"People have worked out how to game that system," he told
Reuters.
"You need to take away the power from the backroom
preference deal, the backroom party operatives and the
preference whisperers."
HIJACKED BY A SELECT FEW
Even as Australia, the world's biggest exporter of iron ore
and coal, was battered in 2014 by a worldwide fall in commodity
prices, the senate dug in its heels over Abbott's plan to fight
back with deregulation measures, new levies and spending cuts.
Although Abbott was ultimately successful in repealing taxes
on mining company super profits and carbon, the protracted
process injected uncertainty into markets eager for long-term
stability.
Several CEOs told Reuters that they were frustrated with the
senate and advocated changes that would eliminate, or at least
regulate, the trading of preferences between parties.
"I think what's happening with our electoral system, having
it hijacked by a select few, is ridiculous," said Simon
Bennison, chief executive of Australia's Association of Mining
and Exploration Companies.
But with momentum building for reforms, several independent
senators launched a preemptive attack on Friday in the
Australian Financial Review newspaper, setting up what could be
an ugly showdown.
"I believe the Australian public would frown on any attempt
to neuter the senate, because history tells us time and time
again that when any government has too much power, there's an
abuse of power," Independent South Australian Sen. John Madigan
said.
(Reporting by Matt Siegel)