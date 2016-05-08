SYDNEY May 8 Australia will go to the polls on
July 2 after Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull called an election
that will likely focus on the flagging economy and hot-button
issues like the country's tough asylum seeker policy.
Turnbull, whose Liberal-National coalition is running
neck-and-neck in opinion polls with the centre-left Labor
opposition, visited Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove in the
capital, Canberra, to seek the dissolution of both houses of
parliament.
He told a media conference Australians faced a clear choice:
"To stay the course, maintain the commitment to our national
economic plan for growth and jobs, or go back to Labor with its
higher taxing, higher spending, debt-and-deficit agenda."
The official start to the two-month election campaign was
widely expected after Turnbull confirmed on Wednesday he would
seek a July 2 poll to cash in on a budget plan outlined the day
before aimed at creating jobs and spurring growth.
A Seven-ReachTEL poll published on Saturday - the first to
factor in reaction to the budget - had Turnbull's
Liberal-National coalition and Labor both on 50 percent support
on a two-party preferred basis, under which votes for minor
parties are redistributed to the two main blocs.
Turnbull has consistently outpolled Labor leader Bill
Shorten in terms of personal popularity but his government has
struggled to propose an alternative to Labor's big-spending
promises on health and education.
A decade-plus mining boom in resource-rich Australia and
plummeting commodity prices have left the government struggling
to raise revenue. As a result, Treasurer Scott Morrison was
unable to offer too many vote-winning incentives in Tuesday's
budget.
With the polls narrowing, the government is keen to persuade
voters that it alone can be trusted to manage an economy
hampered by a once-in-a-century mining downturn.
Australia has gained a reputation in recent years for
unsettling investors with a revolving door of prime ministers -
Turnbull became the fourth leader in two years when he deposed
predecessor Tony Abbott in an internal party coup in September.
Under Australia's political system, the governor-general is
the representative of the head of state, Britain's Queen
Elizabeth II.
(Reporting by Colin Packham and Peter Gosnell; Editing by Paul
Tait)