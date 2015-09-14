* Popular communications minister defeats PM
* PM Abbott loses leadership vote by 54-44
* "We need a different style of leadership" - challenger
* Challenge follows months of bad opinion polls for PM
Abbott
(adds Turnbull quote, no early election, no change on climate
policy)
By Matt Siegel
CANBERRA, Sept 14 Australia will have its fifth
prime minister in eight years after the ruling Liberal Party on
Monday voted out Tony Abbott in favour of longtime rival Malcolm
Turnbull, following months of infighting and crumbling voter
support.
Turnbull, a multi-millionaire former tech entrepreneur, won
a secret party vote by 54 to 44, Liberal Party chief whip Scott
Buchholz told reporters after the meeting in Canberra.
Australia is set to hold elections before the end of next
year, and Turnbull, expected to be sworn in as prime minister on
Tuesday, told reporters he had no intention of calling an early
poll to cement his legitimacy.
"I'm very humbled by the great honour and responsibility
that has been given to me today," an ebullient Turnbull told
reporters during a late-night press conference.
"This will be a thoroughly liberal government. It will be a
thoroughly liberal government committed to freedom, the
individual and the market."
Foreign Minister Julie Bishop was re-elected deputy leader
of the party which, with junior coalition partner the National
Party, won a landslide election in 2013.
Abbott had earlier pledged to fight the challenge from
Turnbull, but was ultimately unsuccessful in overcoming the
"destabilisation" that he said had been taking place within the
party for months.
He walked stony faced out of the party room following the
vote and did not speak to reporters.
Abbott ousted Turnbull as leader of the Liberal Party in
2009, though Turnbull has consistently been seen as a preferred
prime minister. However, Turnbull's support for a carbon trading
scheme, gay marriage and an Australian republic have made him
unpopular with his party's right wing.
The challenge came as Australia's $1.5 trillion economy
struggles to cope with the end of a once-in-a-century mining
boom and just days before a by-election in Western Australia
state widely seen as a test of Abbott's leadership.
Abbott emerged badly weakened from a leadership challenge
in February, which came about after weeks of infighting, and
pledged a new spirit of conciliation.
But he and his government have since consistently lagged the
centre-left opposition Labor Party in opinion polls, helping
fuel speculation over how long his party would give him to turn
things around.
"GOSSIP, GAMES"
Abbott earlier dismissed reports about a challenge as
"gossip", saying he refused to play "Canberra games".
Abbott has continued to defy popular opinion inside and
outside his party, despite pledging to be more consultative,
blocking his MPs from supporting same-sex marriage and
announcing an emissions reduction target criticised as
inadequate by environmental groups.
Turnbull declined to say whether he would honour Abbott's
pledge to hold a public referendum on gay marriage. On climate
change, a prickly issue within the Liberal Party, he told
reporters he supported the emissions target set by Abbott.
Abbott agreed last week to take in 12,000 Syrian refugees,
but that news was overshadowed by rumours of a cabinet reshuffle
and an insensitive gaffe about climate change, caught by a
microphone at a meeting, by Immigration Minister Peter Dutton.
A Fairfax-Ipsos poll published on Monday showed that voters
in the seat of Canning in Western Australia could deliver a
swing of up to 10 percent against the government in Saturday's
by-election.
The outcome of that vote, which had been expected to be a
referendum on Abbott's leadership, will now be closely watched
as a sign of Turnbull's chances of reversing the government's
fortunes.
AUSTRALIA NEEDS A CHANGE OF GOVERNMENT
The change of leaders is the latest sign of political
instability in Australia, which has in recent years been
convulsed by backroom machinations and party coups that have
shaken public and business confidence in government.
Labor's Kevin Rudd, elected with a strong mandate in 2007,
was deposed by his deputy, Julia Gillard, in 2010 amid the same
sort of poll numbers that Abbott is now facing. Gillard was in
turn deposed by Rudd ahead of elections won by Abbott in 2013.
Abbott has now become the shortest reigning first-term prime
minister to be overthrown, Rod Tiffen, an emeritus professor of
political science at the University of Sydney, told Reuters.
"It's pretty amazing to think that we will have had two
prime ministers overthrown in their first terms, which hasn't
happened since World War Two. This shows the degree of
instability within parties that we now have," he said.
Labor Party leader Bill Shorten, in a scathing press
statement following Turnbull's announcement, dismissed the idea
that Turnbull was capable of changing the government's
trajectory.
"Australia does not need another out of touch, arrogant,
Liberal leader. Australia needs a change of government," Shorten
told reporters in Canberra.
(Reporting by Matt Siegel, with additional reporting by Lincoln
Feast and Melissa Redman in SYDNEY; Editing by Paul Tait, Robert
Birsel and Ian Geoghegan)