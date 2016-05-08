SYDNEY May 8 Australia will go to the polls on
July 2 after Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull called an election
that will likely focus on the flagging economy and hot-button
issues like the country's tough asylum seeker policy.
Turnbull, whose Liberal-National coalition is running
neck-and-neck in opinion polls with the centre-left Labor
opposition, visited Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove in the
capital, Canberra, to seek the dissolution of both houses of
parliament.
He told a media conference Australians faced a clear choice:
"To stay the course, maintain the commitment to our national
economic plan for growth and jobs, or go back to Labor with its
higher taxing, higher spending, debt-and-deficit agenda."
(Reporting by Peter Gosnell)