By Jane Wardell
| SYDNEY, Sept 15
SYDNEY, Sept 15 Australia's incoming prime
minister is a self-made multi-millionaire who has strong links
with the business community, progressive views for his
conservative party and a level of public popularity of which the
man he toppled could only dream.
Malcolm Turnbull, the former communications minister, is due
to be sworn in on Tuesday as Australia's fourth leader in two
years, replacing Tony Abbott.
Turnbull, 60, a former tech entrepreneur, merchant banker
and lawyer, had long been viewed by the public as a preferred
prime minister.
On the surface, Turnbull has much in common with Abbott.
Both are middle-aged white men who attended prestigious Sydney
schools before becoming Rhodes Scholars at Oxford University.
Both worked as political journalists for a time.
A closer look shows marked differences, not the least of
which are their positions on the political spectrum.
Abbott shocked many Australians by making one of his first
acts as prime minister the reintroduction of knighthoods and
damehoods, bestowing the honour on British Queen Elizabeth's
husband Prince Philip, a move seen by many as outdated.
Turnbull, meanwhile, was the chairman of the Australian
Republican Movement for several years.
An erudite favourite on political chat shows, Turnbull has
increasingly stuck his head above the parapet in recent months,
voicing his opposition to Abbott's conservative stance on gay
marriage and a carbon tax.
However, he risks disappointing supporters of his more
progressive views as he attempts to appease the right wing of
his Liberal Party, which forms the conservative coalition
government alongside the smaller National Party.
Turnbull, a former leader of the Liberal Party who was
ousted by Abbott in opposition in 2009, also has the handicap of
wealth and perceived privilege.
Abbott is a former boxer who set social media alight earlier
this year when he chomped into a raw onion on a farm visit.
Turnbull, in contrast, is admired by the urban elite.
The opposition Labor Party was quick to paint the one-time
partner at Goldman Sachs as a "slick merchant banker" who is out
of touch with the general public.
Turnbull's riches were boosted by his involvement in
internet service provider Ozemail, the first Australian tech
company to list on the Nasdaq. He bought a stake in the company
in 1994 for A$500,000 ($356,450.00), selling it five years later
for A$57 million ($40.6 million).
Labor lawmaker Jason Clare labelled him "a multi-millionaire
who lives in a pink mansion on Sydney Harbour". The tabloid
Northern Territory News trumpeted "Rich dude becomes PM" on its
front page.
Turnbull is expected to focus on his strong business
credentials to turn the spotlight away from controversial issues
like Abbott's tough refugee policies and back onto the faltering
economy - and how to give it a jumpstart.
"That's where the government has been really floundering,"
said Peter Chen, a senior lecturer in government at the
University of Sydney. "He's talking a big game, whether he can
pull it off is questionable."
($1 = 1.4027 Australian dollars)
