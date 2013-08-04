* Conservative opposition favourite to win
* Economy, refugee policy, carbon tax key issues
* Rudd's Labor hamstrung by lack of clear majority
CANBERRA, Aug 4Australian Prime Minister Kevin
Rudd called a Sept. 7 general election on Sunday, barely six
weeks after he toppled former leader Julia Gillard in a
party-room vote, ending a turbulent three years in power for the
minority Labor government.
Rudd, who was dumped by his centre-left party in June 2010,
has generated a spike in public support since he returned but
conservative opposition leader Tony Abbott is still favourite to
win power.
Rudd's Labor government could fall with the loss of just one
of the 150 seats in parliament. His government currently holds
71 seats, the opposition 72, with one Green and six independent
cross-benchers.
Abbott's opposition has promised to scrap an unpopular 30
percent tax on coal and iron ore mine profits, as well as a
A$24.15/tonne carbon tax if he wins power.
Rudd returned as prime minister on June 26 after he toppled
Gillard, with a third of Gillard's cabinet also stepping down.
His party has been in power since late 2007 and helped
Australia's A$1.4 trillion economy avoid recession following the
2008 global financial crisis, aided by a prolonged mining boom
fuelled by resources demand from China and India.
However, a budget update on Friday showed Australia's
economic growth is slowing as the mining investment boom ends,
with unemployment rising and the manufacturing sector in
particular shedding jobs.
AMP Capital Investors chief economist Shane Oliver said the
election campaign could usher in a quieter period in the economy
because Australians usually restrain spending during elections.
"It would be good for confidence to see an end to minority
government and to get the election out of the way," Oliver said,
adding a victory for the pro-business opposition parties could
also boost business confidence.
"HELL OF A FIGHT"
Rudd announced the election date in an email to his
supporters, telling them "it's on", after visiting
Governor-General Quentin Bryce, who is Australia' head of state,
to dissolve the current parliament.
"We've got one hell of a fight on our hands," Rudd said,
later acknowledging to reporters he would lose power if current
internal Labor polling was borne out at the election.
The latest polls show Rudd has lifted Labor's support to
give the government a chance of victory, although the respected
Newspoll in late July still had Rudd's Labor Party trailing the
opposition 48 percent to 52 percent.
Abbott called Rudd's government "dysfunctional" and said
infighting would continue if he was returned. The opposition
would control government spending and stop the controversial
flow of boats from Indonesia carrying asylum seekers, he said.
"It's really about who is more fair dinkum," Abbott told
reporters, using an Australian phrase for honesty or fairness.
Analyst Nick Economou said polls have not swung back to Rudd
enough to put Labor in a winning position, particularly in
marginal seats in the outer suburbs of Australia's major cities.
"Rudd has undertaken a risky strategy ... I'm not sure that
Labor's message is resonating in key marginal seats," Monash
University's Economou told Reuters.
"I can't see that he can win."
Online bookmaker Sportsbet.com, which takes bets in each of
the 150 electorates, said current projections had Rudd winning
65 seats and Abbott's conservatives 82.
Abbott has built a strong lead in opinion polls with his
campaign to abolish the carbon tax, which he has blamed for
pushing up electricity prices and for job losses.
He has also won support for his strong stance against asylum
seekers who arrive in Australia by boat, with refugee policy set
to play a leading role in the election.
Since returning to office, Rudd has announced Australia's
toughest measures to deter asylum seekers, saying anyone who
arrived by boat would be sent to either Papua New Guinea or
Nauru in the Pacific for processing and resettlement.
The election date means Rudd will miss the G20 summit in St
Petersburg on Sept. 5-6, even though Australia will take over as
chair of the G20 for the coming year.
