SYDNEY Dec 2 Just two months ago,
Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard was fighting with her
back to the wall, fending off record low levels in opinion
polls, a resurgent opposition and a leadership challenge within
her own Labor Party.
On Friday, her party gave her a rousing ovation at the start
of a policy-making conference, underlining a remarkable
turnaround in a matter of weeks.
The passage of important legislation, an increase in her
slim parliamentary majority and well-received visits by Queen
Elizabeth and U.S. President Barack Obama have brought new hope
of a revival that will carry through to the next election.
"I said 2011 would be a year of decision and delivery. I
never said it wouldn't be hard," Gillard said to cheers from
lawmakers, union representatives and Labor branch members.
Assistant Treasurer and former union leader Bill Shorten
said there was an added "buzz" around the Labor conference,
which is held once every three years, which will strengthen
Gillard's authority over the party.
"We will leave the prime minister's position being enhanced
over the three days," Shorten said.
The mood was in stark contrast to October, when Gillard's
leadership was being openly questioned by party members,
prompting speculation former prime minister Kevin Rudd could be
drafted back to take over before the next election in late 2013.
POLITICAL MOMENTUM
Gillard, Australia's first female prime minister, is ending
a brutal political year on a high, with a stronger grip on power
and her leadership secure after winning parliamentary backing
for her two biggest policies - a carbon tax and a 30 percent tax
on coal and iron ore miners.
At the same time, she has kept her fragile government
together and extended her majority from one seat to three,
albeit with outside support, after she lured a disgruntled
conservative opposition lawmaker to become parliament's speaker.
"The government is ending the year with momentum, although
they are still in very serious trouble. But there is a big
change in political dynamics," Monash University political
analyst Nick Economou told Reuters.
With the increased majority, Gillard now has the flexibility
to push through or drop gambling reform, a demand of an
independent who has threatened to withdraw support for the
government if the poker machine laws do not change.
The 51-year-old took over as prime minister in June 2010
after a party-room coup against Rudd, and then negotiated a
minority government with support of the Greens and three
independents after dead-heat national elections.
POWERFUL ENEMIES
Her government has spent the past year in battle with some
powerful and cashed-up enemies.
The mining tax angered the nation's biggest miners, while
the carbon tax upset manufactures, coal miners and electricity
generators. The planned gambling reforms have upset the gambling
industry, sporting bodies and community clubs.
The government has also fought with Rupert Murdoch's
Australian media empire, which is the major domestic newspaper
publisher, over political coverage and her plans for a national
high-speed broadband network.
Economou said the fact Gillard was an unmarried woman, with
no children, who did not believe in God, also made it difficult
for her to win over "family values" voters in the suburbs of
Australia's cities, who are the key to winning elections.
That contrasts to combative opposition leader Tony Abbott,
who once trained to be a Catholic priest, who has pointedly
campaigned with his wife and children to appeal to families.
"One of her biggest problems is getting voters to trust
her," Economou said.
Despite her revival, however, Labor is still well behind in
the polls and likely to lose the next election, with Abbott to
become prime minister if he can maintain support from his
conservatives.
"All Abbott has to do is hang on. Whoever leads the Liberal
Party will be prime minister by the end of 2013," Economou said.
