By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, July 22 The Australian treasurer's
partial victory in a defamation suit against a newspaper
publisher took a sour turn on Wednesday when a court ordered he
pay 85 percent of his legal bill, a result widely expected to
leave him out of pocket.
Conservative Treasurer Joe Hockey, whose government took
power in 2013 on a platform of responsible financial management,
was "unrealistic" in his claim for Fairfax Media Ltd to
pay all his costs, a Federal Court judge said in a ruling
obtained by Reuters.
Rather, Fairfax should pay just 15 percent of a legal bill
for Hockey widely expected to top A$1 million ($741,700.00) "as
in those proceedings he failed on the matters which were the
real core of his claim", the ruling said.
That compares to the A$200,000 in damages the court awarded
Hockey after it found Fairfax and its newspapers The Sydney
Morning Herald and The Age defamed him in a series of posters
and tweets promoting an article about his fundraising
activities. It rejected Hockey's claim that the articles
themselves defamed him.
"Whilst the cost of this action has been considerable for
me, my family and friends, it has been far greater for Fairfax
Media," Hockey said in a statement.
Hockey began proceedings in May 2014 following the
publication of an article by the newspapers centring on his
connection to his conservative Liberal Party's fundraising
group.
The court upheld Hockey's claim that a poster headline and
tweets reading "Treasurer for sale" implied that he could be
bought by political donors.
"Had Mr Hockey sued only on the ... poster and the two
tweets ... the proceedings would have been much more confined
and, possibly, may not have involved a trial at all," said the
court ruling.
($1 = 1.3483 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)