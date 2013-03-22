By Rob Taylor
| CANBERRA, March 22
CANBERRA, March 22 Australia's Prime Minister
Julia Gillard faced a string of ministerial resignations on
Friday in the wake of a botched leadership coup against her,
forcing a reshuffle of her Labor government just months from
potentially disastrous elections.
Resources Minister Martin Ferguson said he would step down,
joining departing Cabinet colleagues Simon Crean and Chris
Bowen, as well as junior minister Kim Carr. All had backed
Gillard's chief rival Kevin Rudd as the party's best hope to
reverse polls pointing to a thrashing by conservative opponents
at the Sept. 14 elections.
"I have a view it's the only honourable thing to do. I would
have voted for Kevin Rudd yesterday and Simon Crean to try and
give this party a fresh start," an emotional Ferguson told
reporters at parliament in Canberra.
The political unrest in the country threatens to cloud
decision making with elections just six months away and as the
minority government readies to take leadership of the G20 and
after Canberra became a rotating United Nations Security Council
member.
Gillard stamped her authority on Labor by being re-elected
unopposed after Rudd conceded he did not have the numbers to
topple her after a tumultuous day of backroom plotting that will
do even more damage to the government's fading popularity.
Treasurer Wayne Swan, widely derided by voters despite
having steered the Group of 20 wealthy nations member through
the last financial downturn with 5.4 percent unemployment and a
21st year of unbroken economic growth, was re-elected as
Gillard's deputy.
Crean was sacked immediately by Gillard on Thursday for
backing Rudd in what newspapers called a political "suicide
bombing" that appeared to have delivered no gains for Labor
except the near-certainty of a thumping election defeat.
TALENT DRAIN
Rudd, a Mandarin-speaking former prime minister ousted by
Gillard in 2010 amid another round of plummeting polls, said on
Friday he would never again run for the leadership - unless it
was already vacant.
"I don't think it's worth raking over the coals. What's done
is done and let's get on with the future," Rudd said. "It's
really important that we bind together and that's what the
Australian people expect of us."
Bowen, one of Rudd's key backers and a former immigration
minister, said he would also quit, stripping Gillard's top ranks
of another of its most effective political talents.
Ferguson, in particular, had been an influential advocate
for the country's mining industry and helped broker a 2010 deal
with major resource companies including BHP Billiton
and Rio Tinto to abandon a damaging
campaign against a mining profits tax introduced by Labor and
later watered down.
Gillard, the plain-speaking daughter of Welsh migrants, has
consistently failed to arrest a slump in opinion polls, which
predict a major defeat in September with Labor losing about 20
seats in the 150-seat parliament.
But she attempted to draw a line under the divisions and
concerns about her leadership, extending a press conference at a
road construction site north of Sydney on Friday to face down
questions from journalists about the government's stability.
"This issue is over and done with. This issue has been
resolved for all time, and I think Kevin's statement reflects
that," she said.
Gillard said she would make changes to her ministry in
coming days, but faced a headache over who to appoint after the
departure of some her most effective talents.
"I'm someone who is made of I think pretty strong stuff, and
I think that's been on display. Politics is not an easy
business," she said.