* Supporter of PM says her rivals should launch any
challenge quickly
* Opinion polls put opposition well in front of ruling Labor
* Gillard says government critics misrepresent state of the
economy
By Rob Taylor
CANBERRA, June 24 Australia's Prime Minister
Julia Gillard hit out at critics of her record on Monday as
speculation intensified of a fresh challenge to her leadership
and opinion polls showed her divided Labor Party headed for a
catastropic September election defeat.
With Labor on track for a record low vote following months
of tensions between Gillard and her main rival, Kevin Rudd,
senior backers of the prime minister called for an end to the
impasse.
"We certainly can't have this go on. It's just got to be
resolved," said Climate Change Minister Greg Combet, one of
Gillard's most senior ministers, calling for opponents to come
clean and mount a party leadership ballot this week.
"We can't have this kind of speculation continuing on
through the election."
A Newspoll in the Australian newspaper was the latest to
show conservative opponents leading the government, with 57
percent support compared to 43 percent for Labor.
Opposition leader Tony Abbott has also overtaken Gillard as
preferred leader with promises to curb government spending if he
wins power, as well as scrap a controversial carbon emissions
tax and 30 percent profits tax on coal and iron ore mines.
Abbott also pledged to introduce tougher border security
laws to block thousands of asylum seekers arriving from Sri
Lanka and transit points in Indonesia, straining ties with
Jakarta but winning over many Australians.
"GLARING MIS-STATEMENTS"
Gillard, addressing an economic conference ahead of the last
week of parliament before the Sept. 14 election, said critics of
her government had made "glaring mis-statements" about
Australia's economic health, worrying voters and raising the
possibility of the first recession for more than two decades.
"The most irresponsible pessimists have tossed around the
'r' word," Gillard said. "The effect on confidence can only be
negative and, on all the facts, is clearly not justified."
She said she wanted her government to be judged on its
record of having steered growth of around 2.5 percent in the
face of a global downturn, and delivering relatively low
unemployment of 5.5 percent.
Gillard said the leadership issue was "settled" in March,
when she won a surprise vote against Rudd unopposed, the third
such ballot she has carried.
"What I want to leave this week having achieved is better
schools for our nation, which means a better future for our
nation," she told reporters.
Any return of Rudd as prime minister could force Australia's
governor-general, the titular head of state, to intervene.
Options could include calling an immediate election as Rudd does
not have agreed support from independent lawmakers who wield the
balance of power in parliament.
Gillard, 51, has struggled to win support from Australian
voters since she toppled Rudd to become prime minister in a
Labor party coup in June 2010.
She led the party to dead-heat elections in August 2010, and
held onto power by one seat after striking deals to ensure the
support of independents and the Greens.
Rudd, 55, led Labor to an election victory after almost 12
years of conservative rule, but he was dumped in favour of
Gillard in June 2010 after his government become embroiled in a
damaging fight with the mining industry over a planned new tax.
(Editing by Ron Popeski)