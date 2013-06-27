* Rudd sworn in by governor general for second time
CANBERRA, June 27 Kevin Rudd was sworn in as
Australian prime minister for the second time on Thursday, a day
after toppling Julia Gillard and three months ahead of elections
in which opinion polls show the ruling Labor Party faces a
devastating defeat.
Rudd's return as prime minister follows three years of
squabbling within the Labor leadership and as the world's 12th
largest economy faces challenges stemming from a slowdown in top
trade partner China.
Rudd, a Mandarin-speaking former diplomat, has highlighted
the difficulties associated with "the end of China's resource
boom" and said he would work to rebuild the government's
strained relations with the business community.
He left open the option of changing the September 14
election date, telling parliament that prime ministers had the
right to choose the date.
"There is not going to be a huge variation one way or the
other," he said.
Australian business was scathing of the political
instability and urged Rudd to abandon laws that strengthen trade
union access to the workplace and tighten rules for temporary
skilled immigration.
"Our tolerance factor with instability in the leadership of
Australia's government is at breaking point, matched only by a
swathe of anti-business policies which have brought business
frustration to boiling point," said Peter Anderson, chief
executive of the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
"The economic challenges facing Australia, especially our
declining competitiveness, high cost structure and low
confidence, are serious."
The favourite to win the coming elections, opposition leader
Tony Abbott, has promised to scrap a carbon tax and a 30 percent
tax on iron ore and coal mine profits if he wins power.
He has also promised tighter control of public spending, a
speedier return to surplus budgets and stronger economic growth.
CABINET RESHUFFLE COMING
Rudd's first task will be a major cabinet reshuffle after a
string of senior ministers loyal to Gillard resigned, including
former deputy prime minister and treasurer Wayne Swan, Trade
Minister Craig Emerson and Climate Change Minister Greg Combet.
Former Immigration Minister Chris Bowen was sworn in as
Treasurer and Transport Minister Anthony Albanese was sworn in
as deputy leader on Thursday.
Financial markets see few implications for the $1.5 trillion
economy, which is struggling to cope with the end of a historic
mining boom as commodity prices fall and a record pipeline in
resource investment starts to falter.
Manufacturing has been hurt by a strong Australian dollar
and other sectors of the economy are struggling to pick up the
slack as the mining bonanza fades.
"While some bounce in the polls and possibly confidence is
expected, the political games will be largely a sideshow to
deeper issues in the Australian economy," Nomura interest rate
strategist Martin Whetton said of Rudd's re-appointment.
Illustrating the challenges, almost 1,000 jobs were cut from
Australian coal mines this week alone.
VOTERS WELCOME RUDD
Voters welcomed back Rudd, always among the most popular of
politicians.
"I am glad that we've now been given the opportunity to have
the prime minister we voted in several years ago," said Peter
Mayson, who works in the building industry in Sydney.
Rudd, who was prime minister from late 2007 until 2010, said
thoughts of the good of the nation had spurred him to abandon a
promise this year never to run for office again, following a
failed bid to unseat Gillard.
Opinion polls had shown Gillard's minority government could
lose up to 35 seats, giving the conservative opposition a
massive majority in the 150-member parliament.
Gillard, his former deputy, who ousted him in 2010 and led a
minority government, then fought off two attempts by Rudd to
reclaim the leadership, said she was quitting politics at the
next election after losing the party ballot.
"Political life is a very hard life, a very hard life
indeed," Rudd said, asking fellow lawmakers to be a little
"kinder and gentler" with each other.
Analysts said the dramatic leadership change should help
lift Labor's standing in opinion polls, although the initial
boost might not last until the elections and Labor was still
likely to lose power.
"I think Kevin Rudd will probably do better than Gillard
would have done," Nielsen pollster John Stirton told Australian
radio on Thursday. "Where it could come unstuck is that the
initial burst of support simply may not last."
Abbott has urged Rudd to call an election for early August
to end the instability and to let voters decide who should be
prime minister.
