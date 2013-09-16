* Incoming Australian PM Abbott unveils cabinet
* Promises economic and ruling stability
* Only one woman in 20-member cabinet
* Indonesia trip to discuss asylum seekers a priority
By Rob Taylor
CANBERRA, Sept 16 Australia's new conservative
Prime Minister Tony Abbott unveiled his first cabinet on Monday,
appointing experienced lawmakers and promising a return to
stable government after three years of often tumultuous minority
centre-left rule.
Abbott, who won power in Sept.7 elections pledging stronger
economic management, made only minor changes to his opposition
line-up, with Joe Hockey appointed treasurer, as expected, while
Mathias Cormann becomes finance minister, shifting from his
assistant treasury portfolio.
Abbott's Deputy Liberal Party leader Julie Bishop will
become foreign minister, and will be the only woman in his
20-member cabinet, although several women were promoted to
junior ministries.
"It is, I believe, one of the most experienced incoming
ministries in our history, and I think it's important to have
experience as you move from opposition to government," Abbott
said in his first news conference since the elections.
Abbott will become Australia's third prime minister in three
months when he is sworn in by the country's governor-general on
Wednesday. He won a commanding majority in parliament on a
platform to scrap taxes on carbon pollution and mining profits,
as well as a popular pledge to curb the arrival of asylum
seekers into Australia by boat.
After the previous Labor government switched prime ministers
twice in three years, Abbott has promised a methodical
government with no surprises, already outlining spending cuts
totalling A$40 billion, tax reforms and a return to a budget
surplus by 2016-17.
Abbott's first cabinet also shifted trade responsibility
from its minority partner in the incoming Coalition government,
the Nationals Party, which has led a push for tighter rules on
foreign investment in farms, handing the job to veteran Liberal
Party colleague Andrew Robb.
One of the early tests the new government will face is
whether to allow a proposed A$3 billion ($2.7 billion) takeover
of bulk grain handler GrainCorp by U.S. Archer Daniels
Midland. Nationals lawmakers are opposed to a foreign
takeover of the country's biggest agribusiness.
"I also want people here and abroad to understand that
Australia welcomes foreign investment," Abbott said. "It's got
to be the right foreign investment, it's got to be foreign
investment which is in our national interest."
ASIA FOCUS
Abbott, who has promised to be an Asia-focused prime
minister, said one of his first priorities would be a visit to
Indonesia to begin difficult discussions on border protection
measures to stop asylum boat arrivals in Australia.
Indonesia's foreign minister last week criticised Abbott's
plans to pay Indonesian fishermen and villagers for information
on asylum departures and people-trafficking syndicates.
"By virtue of its size, proximity and potential, this is an
extraordinarily important relationship to Australia," Abbott
said. "I'm determined to get the relationship off to the best
possible start."
Abbott is expected to quickly visit other Asian trade hubs,
including China, Australia's biggest export buyer, with two-way
trade worth $125 billion. His foreign policy will prioritise the
region over close allies such as the United States and Britain.
While the Conservatives have traditionally been sceptical of
multilateral trade deals, incoming foreign minister Bishop has
expressed confidence about delivering on a two-way trade pact
under discussion with China since 2005.
The Coalition has flagged a restoration of yearly
ministerial visits from Australia to Taiwan, which China regards
as a renegade province, prompting the former Labor government to
curtail senior-level contacts.