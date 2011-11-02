(Refiles to more subscribers)

CANBERRA Nov 3 A senior Australian government minister denied on Thursday a newspaper report that a political challenge against Prime Minister Julia Gillard could be imminent, with the paper saying former leader Kevin Rudd was being urged to move against her within weeks.

The Daily Telegraph newspaper cited sources within the ruling Labor Party as saying that there had been a slide in support within the ruling Labor Party for the embattled Gillard, who is in France for a meeting of leaders from the Group of 20 major economies.

The paper said Labor figures backing Rudd to take back the job, which he lost to Gillard in a party coup last June, had confirmed Rudd was being told by close confidants to challenge Gillard as soon as this month.

"There are three certainties: There is a leadership challenge under way, Rudd doesn't have a majority yet but has enough numbers to be a contender, and they are strategising about how to get it done," the mass-selling paper quoted one unnamed Labor figure as saying.

Gillard, in the top job for barely a year, has been under pressure from the opposition over her plans for new carbon and mining taxes and for dealing with asylum seekers, with polls showing her minority government's popularity near record lows.

But Communications Minister and senior Cabinet member Stephen Conroy dismissed the report and accused the News Corp-owned paper of political bias against the government. The Daily Telegraph is a major Australian tabloid.

"(The Daily Telegraph) is clearly campaigning against the Gillard government and the Labor government in general, and you should buy the Daily Telegraph just to read the sport section," Conroy told local television.

Conroy has previously accused the Daily Telegraph of campaigning for "regime change" and said on Thursday that the news report was "stretching credibility", as it had not claimed its coup source was even a Labor politician.

Gillard's one-seat government faces a series of crucial parliamentary votes this month as ruling Labor fights dwindling voter support and media speculation about the prime minister's future ahead of elections due in 2013.

Some political analysts close to ruling Labor have predicted any move against Gillard is unlikely until at least early 2012, after the passage of the key carbon and mining tax laws, giving disgruntled voters time to change their minds.

Former Labor leader Mark Latham said if there was an early move against Gillard amid falling polls, as the Telegraph was suggesting, support would likely fall behind Defence Minister Stephen Smith, rather than the polarising figure of Rudd. (Reporting by Rob Taylor; Editing by Ed Davies)