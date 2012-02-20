By James Grubel
| CANBERRA
CANBERRA Feb 20 Australian Prime Minister
Julia Gillard should sack her foreign minister, who she toppled
to be premier in 2010, and end a bitter leadership crisis that
threatens her minority government and is repelling voters, a
senior minister said on Monday.
Foreign Minister Kevin Rudd's supporters have called on
Gillard to hold a leadership ballot, believing only he can stem
haemorrhaging voter support ahead of the next election due in
2013, but a move back to Rudd risks losing the backing of key
independents who give the Labor government a one-seat majority.
Weeks of leadership instability, which became public at the
weekend, now undermines Labor's chances of holding power in the
state of Queensland at a March 24 poll -- the resource-rich
state is also crucial for the national government's re-election.
If Rudd did again became prime minister, opinion polls show
it would do little to save Labor, which would be thrown from
office with a losing margin of up to 12 seats.
Former Labor party leader Simon Crean said Rudd should
either challenge, give up his leadership hopes, or leave the
ministry.
"Clearly he's not playing as part of the team," Regional
Affairs Minister Simon Crean told Australian radio. "If he can't
be part of the team, he should exit the team, or challenge."
Gillard toppled Rudd in a party-room coup in 2010 and went
on to narrowly win an election and form a minority government.
Conservative opposition leader Tony Abbott has said if he
wins government he will dump her major policies, such as a
carbon price to combat climate change that is due to come into
force on July 1, and a 30 percent profits-based tax on iron ore
and coal-mining companies.
The resource tax, which is being watched closely by nations
in South America and Africa, is a direct result of Gillard's
leadership. She struck a deal with BHP Billiton
, Rio Tinto and Xstrata in July
2010, after Rudd earlier failed to get miners to agree to a
higher tax. Rudd also failed to get approval for a carbon price.
RUDD CHALLENGE UNLIKELY TO SUCCEED
The leadership question erupted when Rudd told a late-night
television interview on Saturday he had learned from the
mistakes of his time as prime minister, signalling he would
consult and delegate more if he returned to the job.
During his time as prime minister between November 2007 and
June 2010, Rudd alienated members of his own party with his
frantic work schedule and his refusal to delegate tasks or take
advice from colleagues. He was also criticised by voters for
failing to implement major policies.
"There's little chance of any effective (voter) turnaround
from here, but the question is whether Rudd can start the
upswing," Australian National University analyst Norman
Abjorensen said, adding Rudd could help save some Labor seats.
A direct Rudd challenge would be unlikely to succeed as he
has only a fraction of the support he needs within the
centre-left Labor Party, said party sources.
Rudd told reporters in Mexico, where he is attending a G20
foreign minister's meeting, that he was not contemplating a
leadership challenge.
"That is not in prospect because we have a prime minister, I
am the foreign minister," Rudd said, adding he was disappointed
with Crean's comments.
Senior Labor figures now want Gillard to bring on a
leadership vote next week to resolve the matter and end Rudd's
hopes of a return to the prime ministership.
On Monday, Gillard appeared to rule out a ballot.
"I'm getting on with the job with the strong support of my
colleagues," she told reporters in Canberra.
Former Queensland state Labor premier Petter Beattie said it
was clear Rudd was running a leadership campaign and the issue
should be dealt with quickly.
"We all know that's what's going on. People aren't stupid,"
Beattie told Australian radio. "It's time that there was a
caucus meeting and the matter was dealt with once and for all."
(Additional reporting by Krista Hughes in Mexico City; Editing
by Michael Perry and Paul Tait)