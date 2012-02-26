BRIEF-Volt Information Sciences' unit enters into an amendment to loan and security agreement
* On feb 17, Co's unit entered into an amendment to loan and security agreement dated as of Feb 17, 2016 - SEC filing
* On feb 17, Co's unit entered into an amendment to loan and security agreement dated as of Feb 17, 2016 - SEC filing
WASHINGTON, Feb 23 U.S. regulators joined their European counterparts on Thursday and granted some last-minute relief on a swaps rule, after the derivatives industry said it was overwhelmed with record-keeping requirements by the rule coming online next week aimed at driving down risk in the financial system.
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 23 Democratic state senators in California on Thursday unveiled a series of bills designed to freeze in place Obama administration-era environmental regulations in the event the Trump administration moves to weaken them.