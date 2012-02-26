CANBERRA Feb 27 Australian Prime Minister
Julia Gillard is set to see off a leadership challenge from
party rival Kevin Rudd on Monday, but she faces a mammoth task
to rebuild flagging support for her deeply divided and unpopular
minority government.
Gillard called for the leadership vote to stamp her
authority over the governing Labor Party after Rudd suddenly
quit as foreign minister in Washington last week after weeks of
mounting infighting between the two camps.
The leadership vote has exposed deep divisions within the
unpopular government, which opinion polls show would lose an
election by a landslide. The next elections are due in late
2013.
Gillard has said she has the courage and temperament to
drive through reforms and rebuild government support with
voters, accusing Rudd of running a chaotic and dysfunctional
government before he was dumped in June 2010.
Government lawmakers will meet from 10:00 a.m. local time
(2300 GMT) for the secret ballot.
While Rudd doesn't have the support of his parliamentary
colleagues, he has consistently polled above Gillard as
preferred prime minister, and says he is the only leader capable
of turning around the government's poor polling.
Gillard's supporters believe she has more than 65 votes out
of Labor's 103 lawmakers, compared with about 30 for Rudd. Only
a handful are undecided or undeclared.
Rudd acknowledged he would struggle to win Monday's vote,
but said it was important to take a stand and challenge.
"I'm resting very calm in my skin this morning," Rudd told
Australian television. "It's very tough. When you are up against
the combined factions of the Labor Party, it is always a
focusing experience."
A surprise Rudd win could force an early election as he
would need to renegotiate support from independent lawmakers to
guarantee a majority in parliament.
That would risk the government's key policies for a carbon
tax and a 30 percent tax on coal and iron ore mines, both due to
start in July. The opposition has promised to scrap them both.
Financial markets have largely ignored the leadership fight,
given only minor policy differences between Gillard and Rudd.
Both are committed to return to a small budget surplus by mid
2013.
The vote comes as a Newspoll on Monday shows Labor's primary
support has risen to a 12-month high despite the leadership
turmoil, with two-party support for the government up two points
to 47 percent compared with 53 percent for the opposition, down
two points.
Rudd was preferred to Gillard as prime minister by 53
percent to 34 percent.
Both Rudd and Gillard have called for an end to government
infighting after the vote and have vowed that the loser should
remain in parliament but not challenge again.
"A lot of claims and a lot of things have been said by all
sides over recent days," Gillard told reporters on Sunday.
"The important thing is that tomorrow's ballot ends this,
there is a result and following that result everyone accepts it
and unites and gets on with the job and I am absolutely
confident that will happen."
Rudd said he would fully support Gillard as prime minister
if he loses the leadership vote.
"If Julia is returned on Monday, then she will have my
unequivocal support between now and the next election," he told
Australian television on Sunday.
(Reporting by James Grubel)